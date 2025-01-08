When it comes to modern comedy, it's hard not to think of the countless times actors Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly worked together. The two best examples of this are director Adam McKay's masterpieces Step Brothers and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. These films defined the comedic era of the 2000s while remaining funny by today's standards. Now, if you need a good laugh to start out the new year, both comedies have found a new streaming home.

Step Brothers and Talladega Nights are officially streaming on Peacock. The critical darling of the two is Talladega Nights, holding a certified fresh 72% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, despite Step Brothers' split critic rating of 54%, each film’s audience score is around the same, with Step Brothers having a 69% and Talladega Nights having a 73% approval rating. This reception caused both to be hits at the box office; Talladega Nights made $163 million worldwide on a $72.5 million budget while Step Brothers made $128 million worldwide on a $65 million budget.

What Are ‘Step Brothers’ & ‘Talladega Nights’ About?

Step Brothers follows two middle-aged men who are forced to become step brothers and live together after their parents get married. It kind of feels like the popular Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh for adults. The film features a who's who of comedic talent like Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn, Rob Riggle, and Seth Rogen. Talladega Nights, on the other hand, follows beloved NASCAR driver, Ricky Bobby, as his number one title is being threatened by a new challenger, a French Formula One driver named Jean Girard, played by Sacha Baron Cohen. The film also stars Amy Adams, Leslie Bibb, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Koechner, and Molly Shannon.

While both films are closing in on their 20th anniversary marks, their comedy has stood the test of time thanks to endlessly quotable lines, scenes that will make fans laugh out loud, and casts that will have audiences grinning for days. Whether it be Ferrell burying Reilly alive, the Catalina Wine Mixer or Ferrell running around a racetrack in his underwear thinking he's on fire, this pair of comedies will never get old. That has a lot to do with McKay's heightened sense of humor that blends perfectly with Ferrell and Reilly’s absurd personas.

Before you step back into the world of McKay's goofy comedies, you can view the trailers for Step Brothers and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby above.

