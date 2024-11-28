Step Up fans it's time to bring out your dancing shoes as the first three films in the franchise are soon dropping on Hulu just in time for the Holiday season. The 2006 teen romantic dance movie led by Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan was a box office success that paved the way for four sequels and a TV series. The franchise has entertained fans across the world and fans will be able to binge the first three movies at their own ease this December.

The first movie in the franchise, Step Up, is directed by Anne Fletcher from a screenplay by Duane Adler and Melissa Rosenberg. The movie follows Tyler (Tatum), a directionless boy who meets Nora (Dewan) at the Maryland School of the Arts, where he works as a janitor. As the two fall head over heels in love, they encourage each other to follow their passion for dance and fulfill their dreams. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it was a huge box office success garnering $114.2 million worldwide against a budget of $12 million. The mixed reaction can further be noticed in Rotten Tomatoes rating as it garnered 83% on Popcornmeter and 21% from critics.

‘Step Up’ Proved To Be a Successful Franchise

The success of the first film was followed by Step Up 2 The Streets, directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Toni Ann Johnson and Karen Barna. The second movie loosely connects to the original with its setting as well as a cameo from Tatum and some familiar faces from the original film. This time around the film follows an orphaned teenager, Andie (Briana Evigan), who lives with her mother's best friend, Sarah. While she does not care much about school and is directionless, in an attempt to figure out where she fits, she discovers that her passion lies in dancing. The movie again got mixed reviews from critics but was a box office success garnering $150.8 million worldwide against a production budget of $17.5 million. It has a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Step Up 3D follows a close group of street dancers from New York, who find themselves facing the challenge of their lives when they have to compete with the world's best hip-hop dancers. This movie gets many familiar faces back as well as introduces us to a new dancing couple, Rick Malambri as Luke and Sharni Vinson as Natalie. While the threequel was criticized for repetitive story beats and acting, the use of 3D and dance sequences were highly appreciated. The movie grossed $159.2 million worldwide and has a 64% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Step Up movies drop on Hulu on December 9. You can check out the trailer of the original movie above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

Step Up Release Date August 11, 2006 Director Anne Fletcher Runtime 98 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Duane Adler , Melissa Rosenberg

