Class is officially back in session for the students of High Water in an all-new season of Step Up. Three years after its second season wrapped up, a third installment in the Ne-Yo led show is finally slated for release on October 16, on streaming platform Starz. Conceptualized as a spin-off of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's widely-popular Step Up franchise, the show tells the stories of students attending prestigious performing arts school High Water as they navigate the murky waters of corruption, romance and rivalry.

A trailer for the upcoming season shows Ne-Yo's Sage Odom take center stage as the High Water founder lands himself in hot water with the police, staring at a hefty murder charge over the death of Ernest Octavio (R. Marcos Taylor) all whilst on the brink of financial ruin. With his life rapidly coming apart at the seams and threatening to derail his tour, Sage's other half Collette Jones desperately attempts to do damage control. The trailer is the first time fans have seen Christina Milian carrying Naya Rivera's legacy as Collette following her tragic death in 2020.

Whilst Sage's mess might sit at the heart of the drama, a first look into the season sees Collette shine, stepping up from the secret woman behind the empire to the woman pulling the strings. In one of her many audacious moves, she hands Rigo Octavio (Terrence Green) the opportunity of a lifetime by giving him a chance to showcase his skills in place of Sage in a bid to recoup the $20 million loss from his tour. A thrilling climax for the trailer sees Collette hint, "everything we've worked for is about to go up in flames." Meanwhile, High Water sees temperatures soar as desire dangles in front of the students, putting loyalty to the ultimate test.

Image via Starz

RELATED: Adam Shankman on 'Step Up: High Water' and The Status of the 'Enchanted' Sequel

This explosive season looks promising with Tatum and Dewan, who starred in the original Step Up film, returning to their roles as executive producers on the project. They are joined by the film's producers Holly Sorensen, Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot.

Making a rhythmic return to the show alongside Green as Rigo is Kendra Willis as Poppy Martinez, Keiynan Lonsdale as Tal Baker, Carlito Olivero as Davis Jimenez and Jade Chynoweth as Odalie Allen. Newbie dancer Rebbi Rosie, who has previously performed with Beyoncé, makes her mark as a mysterious new addition to the crew, Angel.

Step Up Season 3 premieres on Starz on October 16. Check out the full trailer below: