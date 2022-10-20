Though he is often ranked as one of the best NBA players of all time, it still seems like Stephen "Steph" Curry is criminally underrated. Throughout his thirteen-year professional basketball career, Curry has become one of the sport's most iconic players, and perhaps the greatest shooter that the sport has ever seen. And in recognition of Curry's momentous career, Apple Original Films, A24, and Curry's own production company Unanimous Media have announced the new film Underrated, a documentary that will look at the entire breadth of Curry's long-running career.

The upcoming film will be directed by Emmy Award winner Peter Nicks, who will also serve as a producer on the project. Academy Award nominee Ryan Coogler will serve as a producer on the project alongside Erick Peyton. Underrated will look at both his historic success during the 2008 March Madness NCAA Tournament and his unique and game-changing (literally) playing style during his thirteen-year run in the NBA. Once an overlooked prospect, Curry soon distinguished himself as one of the league's most iconic stars. The film will culminate by covering Curry's 2022 run towards his fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors and his first (and belated) NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Trophy.

The new film comes as a part of A24 and Unanimous's first-look deal. Some of the most notable A24 documentaries include the award-winning Val which looked at the iconic actor Val Kilmer and Amy, a posthumous portrait of the legendary singer Amy Winehouse. This is also not A24's first collaboration with Apple TV+, as they recently launched the second season of their Emmy Award-nominated design docuseries Home on the platform.

Image via Under Armour

Underrated will join Apple TV+‘s many acclaimed and award-winning sports programs, including docuseries and documentaries that tell the real-life stories behind some of the biggest names in sports. Some of Apple TV+'s sports content includes the Earvin "Magic" Johnson docuseries They Call Me Magic, The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball about NBA hopeful Makur Maker, and Make or Break, which follows several elite World Surf League competitors.

The new documentary will only add to Apple TV+'s already distinctive collection of streaming content. The platform has already set itself apart with programs such as Ted Lasso and the Academy Award-winning CODA. No release date has yet been set for the documentary. However, if you would like a glimpse into some of Apple TV+'s sports content, you can watch the trailer for They Call Me Magic below.