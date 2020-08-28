Stephan James and Jasmine Cephas Jones on ‘#FreeRayshawn’ and Being Nominated for Emmy Awards

With #FreeRayshawn now streaming on Quibi, I recently spoke with Stephan James and Jasmine Cephas Jones about their great work on the series. During the interview, they talked about what it means to be nominated for an Emmy on #FreeRayshawn, why it’s more important than ever to tell stories like this, why making the series was more than just a job, the way Quibi leaves you wanting more by ending every episode on a cliffhanger, if they can leave the characters they’re playing on set, and more.

In #FreeRayshawn, Laurence Fishburne plays a New Orleans police officer trying to diffuse a tense situation with an innocent man (James) who has barricaded himself in his home with his girlfriend (Cephas Jones) and young son (Danny Boyd, Jr.). As the series unfolds, we learn more about each character as the public gets pulled in due to James’ character documenting what’s going through on social media. The series was helmed by Seith Mann and also stars Skeet Ulrich, Annabeth Gish and Ana Ortiz.

Check out what they had to say in the player below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about, the trailer and official synopsis. If you missed my interview with Laurence Fishburne, click here.

–

Stephan James and Jasmine Cephas Jones:

Were they surprised to get nominated for an Emmy?

Can they leave the characters they’re playing on set especially when the role calls for an emotional performance?

Why it’s more important than ever to tell stories like this.

Is James working with Rapman on his remake of A Prophet?

The way Quibi leaves you wanting more after every episode with a cliffhanger.

Here’s the # FreeRayshawn official synopsis and trailer.

On a remote street in the outskirts of New Orleans, a botched entrapment leaves a police officer dead and an innocent man named Rayshawn (Stephan James) on the run. Rayshawn escapes a breathless pursuit and barricades himself in his home with his girlfriend (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and young son (Danny Boyd, Jr.). Citing the senseless end of countless Black Lives, Rayshawn documents the ensuing standoff on social media, building a fleet of witnesses who share his desire for respect, accountability, and social justice. As the SWAT team encroaches and #FREERAYSHAWN trends, Rayshawn places his trust in Lt. Steven Poincy (Laurence Fishburne) to find the evidence that will exonerate him. Poincy works against time as both negotiator and lifeline, while perception and procedure block the path to the truth…