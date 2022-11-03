Today, Yale Entertainment has announced the two leads for their upcoming romantic dramedy Bucky F*ing Dent. Stephanie Beatriz and Logan Marshall-Green will star in the film alongside the already-announced David Duchovny. The film is also directed by Duchovny, from a script he adapted from his own novel.

Set in 1978, Bucky F*ing Dent follows an aimless man, Ted (Marshall-Green), who moves in with his father (Duchovny) once he is diagnosed with a terminal illness. However, Ted soon discovers that his father’s health seems to be linked to the success of the Boston Red Sox. Ted, with the help of some friends (Beatriz), begins to fake a winning streak by the team to help keep his father healthy and happy. To give some context to the title, Bucky Dent was a player for the New York Yankees, who in 1978 hit a three-run home run to take the lead during a crucial tie-breaker game against the Red Sox. This sent the Yankees on a path to win the World Series and prematurely ended one of the best Red Sox seasons in years. This earned Dent the nickname “Bucky F*ing Dent” across New England.

Beatriz is best known for her starring role in the hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She has notably voiced the lead role in the latest hit Disney animated film, Encanto. Her other work includes films like In the Heights and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and series like Bob’s Burgers and Maya and the Three. Marshall-Green is best known for films like Upgrade, Devil, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. He also currently stars in the hit mystery drama Big Sky.

RELATED: 'Encanto': Disney to Host Live Musical Event at the Hollywod Bowl with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Stephanie Beatriz

Duchovny is largely known for his acting work. He has several hit series under his belt like The X-Files, Californication, and Aquarius. But he has also managed to build up quite the resume when it comes to directing and writing. He made his feature film directorial debut in 2004 with House of D, which he starred in alongside Robin Williams and Anton Yelchin. He has also directed several episodes of The X-Files and Californication. His past writing credits include House of D and a handful of episodes of The X-Files.

Bucky F*ing Dent reportedly wrapped filming recently, but there is currently no word on a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this upcoming film. Check out Collider’s interview with Beatriz about Encanto below: