Even though for many, it may look like Stephanie Hsu’s career is just beginning; she was a stand-out actress before Everything Everywhere All at Once. Her filmography includes TV series, shorts, movies, and voice acting. From drama to comedy and everything in between, she has proven time and time again that she is a complex actor who can handle whatever challenge the script throws her way.

Hsu’s professional career began in 2004 when she became a part of the TV series Dandelion. Since then, she has played some iconic characters that have made audiences laugh and cry. All of them built her up for her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

10 ‘Undergrads’ (2017)

IMDb score: not rated

In 2017, Stephanie Hsu was part of the movie Undergrads alongside Melissa Lehman, Hilty Bowen, Corey Camperchioli, Brian Guest, and Danny Jolles. The movie was written by Ehren Wiegand and Hubert Wiegand and directed by Zoe Robyn. In it, Hsu plays the role of Rae.

Undergrads tell the story of two best friends who decide that after spending the summer with their parents, they want to catch up on the TV shows they missed. However, their plans seem to change after they have to move in with their least favorite people. They must do whatever it takes to watch all the free television they want.

9 ‘Asking for It’ (2020)

IMDb score: 4.8/10

In 2020, Stephanie Hsu became the leading lady of the movie Asking for It. Her character, Jenny, is a journalist who decides to take matters into her own hands after the police have ignored her concerns regarding her internet stalker.

Becky Scott wrote and co-directed the movie with Amanda Lundquist. Hsu brought their story to life alongside Janeane Garofalo, David Krumholtz, Irene Morales, Colin Burgess, and Matthew Van Oss. The movie can be streamed on Tubi.

8 ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’ (2022-

IMDb score: 6.0/10

Being a talented actor means diversifying your filmography, which is exactly what Stephanie Hsu has done by giving voice to different characters. In 2022, she joined the Netflix animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. For three episodes, she brought to life the character Zhen.

The show focuses on Po’s journey as he partners with Wandering Blade to collect the four powerful weapons that will save the world from destruction. The cast includes the voices of Jack Black, Rita Ora, Chris Geere, Amy Hill, and Ed Weeks, among others. The second season premiered in January 2023.

7 ‘The Path’ (2016-2018)

IMDb score: 7.2/10

Between 2016 and 2018, Stephanie Hsu became Joy for 19 episodes of the Hulu series The Path. The show tells the story of a man who follows a new-age spiritual movement called Meyerism. However, after having a dream about the founder, he begins to question his faith. He has to figure out if he can grow this spiritual movement without turning it into a cult.

The Path was canceled after three seasons. The show included some well-known names in the industry, such as Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan, Emma Greenwell, Kyle Allen, Hugh Dancy, and Ali Ahn. Paul was the lead, playing the character of Eddie as he deals with his faith crisis.

6 ‘Shortcomings’ (2023)

IMDb score: 7.2/10

In January 2023, the movie Shortcomings hit the theaters, introducing the story of a trio from the Bay Area. It tells the story of these young individuals navigating different relationships as they try to find the perfect connection.

Stephanie Hsu plays the role of Mrs. Wong. She joined the talented ensemble composed by Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki, Tavi Gevinson, and Debby Ryan. Min, Cola, and Maki lead the cast as the trio everything focuses on.

5 ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (2021)

IMDb score: 7.4/10

When the MCU’s Phase Four started getting Asian representation right, Stephanie Hsu could be seen as Soo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This version of Marvel Comics translated to the big screen shows the story of how Shang-Chi had to face his past after being dragged into the Ten Rings organization.

This MCU movie was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also helped co-write the screenplay. The cast includes names such as Simu Lin, Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wait Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley. Like the rest of the MCU movies, it can be streamed on Disney+.

4 ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

IMDb score: 7.6/10

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidtis a Netflix comedy show that tells the story of a woman who was rescued after being kept captive as part of a cult for 15 years. Now, she gets to live her life as she explores New York City with her roommate Titus. Kimmy Schmidt has to get used to a modern life in which she has missed so much.

The show was a hit and included some amazing guest actors led by series regulars Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, and Carol Kane. Stephanie Hsu was one of the guest actors for an episode in 2016 when she played a female protestor.

3 ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (2022)

IMDb score: 8.0/10

Everything Everywhere All At Once was a success from the moment it hit theaters, and it wasn’t the first time Stephanie Hsu and the Daniels had teamed up. They had previously worked together on Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, where Hsu played Shu Shu in 2020 and 2021 for two episodes. In 2022, she became their Joy Wang and Jobu Tupaki.

Her portrayal of these two characters (or the same character in alternative universes) earned her first Academy Award nomination. She shares the category with Jamie Lee Curtis, who also received her first nomination. Her co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan were also nominated for their portrayals of Evelyn Wang and Waymond Wang.

2 ‘Poker Face’

IMDb score: 8.1/10

Natasha Lyonne leads the cast of Peacock’s newest comedy, drama crime show: Poker Face. She plays Charlie Cale, the woman the show focuses on, as she stumbles upon different crimes and solves them thanks to her ability to tell when someone is lying.

During its first season, the show has seen several guest stars such as Benjamin Bratt, Simon Helberg, Pedro Hollywood, and Teren Carter. In January 2023, it was announced that Stephanie Hsu would join the show for episode nine as Morty. There has only been one sneak peek of what her character will be like, and fans are already loving it.

1 ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

IMDb score: 8.7/10

Even though Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maiselwill be the last, the fans will remember its characters, storylines, and awards received for a long time. The story of this mother-of-two, recently-divorced woman who discovers her talent for stand-up comedy has been one for the books.

Between 2019 and 2022, Stephanie Hsu joined the cast as Mei. This comedy show, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, included Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, and Tony Shalhoub.

