Since her leading role in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s universe hopping feature, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu’s career has launched into the stratosphere. Over the last several months, it’s been revealed that the star will be featured in both the Disney+ series American Born Chinese and Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Peacock series, Poker Face. Today, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed Hsu’s casting in the star-studded semi-reboot, The Fall Guy. Hsu will join the previously announced Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the 1980s series-turned-feature reimagining.

Directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train), The Fall Guy will follow a stuntman (Gosling) who’s had a long and challenging career in the movie-making industry. Having thrown himself into every situation possible over his time in front of the camera, the stuntman is finding that his body just doesn’t work the way it used to. He runs into another wall (so to speak) when his latest project finds him face-to-face with an actor he once doubled for before being replaced. When the movie star goes missing, things take a turn for the mysterious in this Drew Pearce-penned film.

Taylor-Johnson will star as the movie star with Hsu portraying his assistant. Blunt landed the role of a prosthetic makeup artist who has a tumultuous romantic past with Gosling’s stuntman. The original 1980s action television series starred Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man) as the titular stuntman who worked on the sets of Hollywood by day and on the mean streets of Los Angeles as a bounty hunter by night.

Prior to her now buzzing career, Hsu was seen in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and on Broadway in a show titled Be More Chill. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff, Hsu shared her previous mindset that she had never thought it possible to land a full career in television and cinema. “I guess I just have felt really surprised all along the way that I get to do this,” the star said before revealing that she didn’t fully realize her success until it hit her while she was working on both The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s third season as well as the Broadway show concurrently. It was then that she realized that she was “strong enough to do it all at once,” and her belief in herself began to flourish.

With her current track record of landing on one call sheet after the next, it’s our guess that Hsu is even more confident with her incredible abilities and the endless possibilities that await her. The Fall Guy is eyeing a release sometime in 2024. You can catch Hsu’s full interview below.