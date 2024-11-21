Peacock has just dropped the new trailer for its dark and twisted romantic comedy, Laid, which features Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu in the lead role. Now, we've said that Laid is a dark and twisted romantic comedy, and that's probably an understatement if we're being honest with you. The series follows Ruby (Hsu), a woman whose quest for love is derailed when she discovers that her ex-lovers are dying in mysterious and gruesome ways. That's definitely one way of saying you're racking up a body count, yikes.

Joining Hsu in the series is a stellar lineup of guest stars, including Simu Liu, Kate Berlant, and Alexandra Shipp, alongside previously announced stars such as Michael Angarano (Sky High), Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble), Andre Hyland (The Death of Dick Long), John Early (Search Party), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Olivia Holt (Totally Killer), David Denman (The Equalizer 3), Finneas O’Connell (Turning Red), and Ettore “Big E” Ewen (WWE superstar who is part of The New Day).

With the help of her best friend AJ (played by Zosia Mamet), Ruby embarks on a wild journey through her romantic past, retracing her sex timeline to warn her exes, ranging from one-night stands to long-lost flings, including one guy she only remembers as “Green Day Shirt,” that they may be next. The series, which has already been described as a “f**ked-up rom-com,” is a perfect mixture of heartwarming optimism combined with suspense, death, and blood, making it the perfect love story for these dark and unpredictable times. Or maybe it's just wish fulfillment for those of us out there who have had bad relationships. Who knows?

What Is the Inspiration Behind 'Laid'?

Co-showrunners and executive producers Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna shared their inspiration for the series last month when the first teaser for it was revealed:

“When we started to develop LAID, we were intrigued by the idea of bringing back the old-school, traditional romantic comedy—swelling music, kisses in the rain—but with a twist. Because we were living in such a dark time, we felt it needed suspense and death and blood. The premise of LAID—a woman discovers all of her exes are dying in mysterious ways—seemed exactly what we were looking for: a f**ked-up rom-com.”

LAID will debut all episodes on Peacock on December 19, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and be sure to check out the new trailer for the series below.