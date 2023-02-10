Disney+ original series American Born Chinese just released a new teaser announcing an impressive guest list roster. The series, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Leun-Yang, debuts this spring on Disney+.

The new teaser trailer for American Born Chinese intensifies the anticipation for this star-studded coming-of-age adventure. The 40-second clip gives a small sneak peek into the mystical realm of Chinese mythology while displaying a long list of an all-star international cast and featured guest stars. Among the guest stars listed are Ronny Chieng as unconventional monk; Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura; James Hong as Jade Emperor; Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones; Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan; Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturists Ni Yang; Jimmy O.Yang as Dragon King and Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon. Aside from this impeccable list of stars, the teaser promises more guest stars are to appear in the original series.

American Born Chinese follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), an average teenager juggling high school social life and his home life. Things forever change when Jin meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year. Jin finds himself unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

The original series stars Wang, alongside Academy Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners and legends Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. Two-time International Emmy Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann and Chin Han portray Jin's parents. Viewers will see Daniel Wu as "The Monkey King", Sydney Taylor as the All-American girl and former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu portraying a foreign student whose not quite exactly as he seems.

Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Kelvin Yu serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct and serve as executive producer alongside Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Erin O'Malley, Asher Goldstein and Gene Luen Yang. Many of the cast and crew have worked together in major films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, Crazy Rich Asians and Disney's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so it wouldn't be much of a surprise if this original series takes off.

American Born Chinese will be available for streaming this spring on Disney+. Watch the latest teaser trailer below: