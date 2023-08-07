On July 14, SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors, decided to join the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in a strike against the AMPTP, the union representing Hollywood production companies. Stephen Amell, an actor in the SAG-AFTRA union, found himself in some hot water after comments he made at a North Carolina GalaxyCon event seemed to imply he did not support the strike. A union strike is the most powerful negotiating tool that laborers have to protect themselves against unfair treatment by their employers. When a prominent union member speaks out against the actions of their union, though, it diminishes the credibility of the union’s demands during negotiations. Employers lose the incentive to agree to union demands when dissenting union members make public statements against their union, and that’s why Amell expressing his frustration at a public forum is such a huge problem.

After expressing general support for his union, Amell addressed the audience by saying “I do not support striking, I don’t.” He explained that his anger was because the second season of his show Heels had just premiered but, because of SAG-AFTRA strike rules that actors may not promote any projects produced by AMPTP companies, he’s not able to talk about his show. His desire to promote his show, coupled with the success he’s already achieved in Hollywood, makes his comments completely contradictory to the purpose of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. He seems disgruntled because he’s prevented from working and earning more money, but this doesn't give any consideration to those actors who were also working but getting paid so little they can’t afford rent or food.

Amell has since made multiple attempts to walk his comments back. While he told TMZ that he understands the strike "on an intellectual level," he goes on to imply that the union hasn’t already exhausted all other negotiating tactics. He also suggested that anyone with a dissenting opinion suffers repercussions, and he’s only begrudgingly supporting the union. That interview was not so well received, so he followed that up with an Instagram post claiming to provide “clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren’t unintentionally misinterpreted.” The amount of retraction in his post is a good indicator that SAG-AFTRA union leaders expressed their disappointment with his statements, and they have every right to be angry. Making a public statement against a strike gives employers ammunition to refuse parts of what the union members are asking for. No matter how many times Amell walks back his statement, it’s still in the public record and the AMPTP lawyers will know how to use it out of context to protect their clients. Any member of a union should learn from Amell’s mistake to keep their dissenting opinion private between themselves and union leaders, and to make sure any public statements are in line with your union’s goals.

Unions Do Much More Than Organizing Strikes

According to the Department of Labor, “a labor union is a group of two or more employees who join together to advance common interests…” Unions in all different kinds of professions work with employers across the country in contract negotiations to make sure their fellow laborers aren’t being taken advantage of or treated inhumanely. Often, union leaders must meet with employers and mediators multiple times before contract agreements can be reached. They go to those meetings after the union members have agreed on which parts of the contract are non-negotiable and how much flexibility they have on the other parts. Many people fail to understand that most union leaders take on that responsibility on top of the full-time work they already do for the company. Being a union representative takes a lot of time researching and writing, and even more time contacting and meeting with all relevant members about any issues. There are many employee rights that unions are responsible for negotiating as well, such as health insurance, wage increases, paid sick days, retirement benefits, vacation days, scheduling, disciplinary action, safe working conditions and much more. Unions work through electing leaders and voting on the actions taken, making them one of the strongest democratic organizations in the country. The protection they offer employees is exactly why it’s so important for workers in every industry to unionize.

These particular negotiations between the writers and actors against the production companies have hit a lot of significant roadblocks. Two days before SAG-AFTRA joined the WAG strike, Deadline quoted a studio executive who said “The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” which rightfully sparked a lot of backlash against the AMPTP. According to ABC News, the contract negotiations started June 7, almost a month before the contracts were set to expire, and the process had to be extended to July 12. SAG-AFTRA gave a statement in the article about how the income for actors “has been severely eroded by the rise of the streaming ecosystem.” According to SAG-AFTRA officials, 86% of union members don’t earn the $26,470 per year minimum to qualify for health insurance. With production companies making billions off the work of actors and writers, it’s absurd that they would call the union demands unreasonable. Another major concern the union is trying to protect actors from is the studio’s desire to use AI to replace actors by scanning their faces and bodies and digitally using their likenesses in productions without having to pay them, and studios seem reluctant to give in to that demand.

Stephen Amell, You Have Failed This Union

Considering how stubbornly antagonistic the AMPTP has been during these negotiations, it’s even more important for the unionized actors to show solidarity and resolve in achieving their goals. This is why Amell’s comments against the strike are so detrimental to their cause. The lawyers negotiating for wealthy employers will exploit any chink in the armor that unions have to defend their demands. As soon as they begin negotiations and the actor’s union lists one of their demands for the new contract, all the studio executives have to suggest is that not all actors agree with that demand, so there’s no reason they should agree to it now. Amell simply admitting that he doesn’t agree with the strike is all a good lawyer would need to dispute the credibility of the union, and that’s why his statement at GalaxyCon showed Amell’s ignorance of the bigger picture. If he wants that 86% of actors who aren’t being fairly paid to still be available to contribute to his work, he needs to set his feelings aside, be mindful of the privilege he has, and walk the picket line to support his fellow actors and the writers that make his career possible.