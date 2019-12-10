Stephen Amell Sets Next Post-‘Arrow’ Project: A ‘Code 8’ Spinoff at Quibi

0

There’s no slowing down for Arrowverse star Stephen Amell between the premiere of his new sci-fi film Code 8 and the more recent news of a spinoff series based on the movie getting set up over at Quibi. Amell will soon be leaving the Arrowverse after starring on the CW series Arrow for nearly a decade. As the final season of the show winds down, Amell is getting stuck into new projects, which currently includes Code 8 and the wrestling TV series Heels.

According to TV Line, Amell will co-star alongside his cousin, Robbie Amell, in a spinoff series based on their new film Code 8, which hits theaters on December 13. The film follows a Conner Reed (Robbie Amell), young man born with superpowers in a time where 4% of the world’s population is just like him and they are a feared and persecuted group. Over the course of Code 8, we follow Connor as he develops his superpowers and falls in with Garrett (Amell) and his group as they commit crimes and come up against a specialized police task force who are hunting them down. The Quibi series will take place years after the events of the movie and will focus on Connor, now an ex-con, and Garrett, a telekinetic drug dealer. Deadline also reports Code 8 director Jeff Chan has signed on to direct the Quibi spinoff as well as co-write the series with Chris Pare, who also co-wrote the movie with Chan.

The Code 8 feature film is based on a short film of the same name starring the Amells. Both Amell and Robbie launched an Indiegogo campaign in 2016 to turn their short into a feature-length film, ultimately raising $2.4 million from 27 backers after initially seeking just $200,000. This upcoming Code 8 Quibi series will be produced by Colony Pictures (who are also behind the feature film) along with Chan, Pare, the Amells, and XYZ Film.

Code 8 arrives in theaters on December 13.