It's been nearly four years since Arrow stars Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell shared the screen, but after a long wait for fans who loved their dynamic, the duo are back together again. This past Friday, February 2, western thriller Calamity Jane hits select theaters, starring both Rickards and Amell in key roles. The feature centers on its title character, a woman who's out for revenge. In conjunction with the premiere, Collider is excited to exclusively debut a new clip from Calamity Jane.

Inspired by real events, Calamity Jane follows its character (played by Rickards) who, after Wild Bill Hickok (Amell) is killed during a poker game, breaks out of prison and seeks revenge for his death. The movie will primarily focus on the aftermath of Hickok's death as Calamity Jane makes her way through the Old West to avenge him. In history, she was known for being a sharpshooter and frontierswoman and was often associated with Hickok. As such, Calamity Jane may also potentially dive a little deeper into the pair's relationship through Jane as she processes his death.

The clip features an earlier event prior to Hicock's death, as he goes to the sheriff's office where Calamity Jane is imprisoned. The sheriff seems taken aback by Hicock's arrival, but Hicock is unbothered — more focused on talking to Calamity Jane. But before that happens, the pair have a kind of sweet moment, as Hicock reminds the others around him that he and Calamity Jane are soon to be wed. He even tries to further woo her, revealing his vision for their future together. Though she seems mildly skeptical about Hicock making a switch from his current life to a more domestic one, she's charmed nonetheless. While it's not shown, we already know that her happiness is fleeting, and Hicock's plans won't come to fruition.

Who Worked on 'Calamity Jane'?

Calamity Jane was co-written by Leon Langford and Collin Watts, who previously worked together for features such as the horror-thriller This Land and action-thriller Hot Seat. The movie was directed by Terry Miles who has directing credits for other westerns such as Lonesome Dove Church, Dawn Rider, and Stagecoach: The Texas Jack Story. Miles was also recently involved with podcasts including Wildflowers, Rabbits, and The Last Movie. Along with Rickards and Amell, Calamity Jane stars Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp), Priscilla Faia (You Me Her), Gage Marsh (It Lives Inside), Garrett Black (Riverdale), Christian Sloan (Star Trek Beyond), Troy Mundle (Prey), and Spencer Borgeson (EXMas).

Calamity Jane is out now in select theaters. Watch the new clip in the player above.