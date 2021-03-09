Thank the heavenly Starz for releasing its first images from Heels, its upcoming drama about pro wrestling starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig. Heels marks Amell’s return to television after Arrow’s eighth and final season last year. The same goes for Ludwig, who just finished up the sixth and final season of Vikings in 2020.

Starz strategically released these barely dressed hunks as the first images of the show so that audiences can get a first look at some of the brilliant costumes — and for some other drool-related purposes. (Amell also did his part to alert us of this glorious news on Twitter.) These muscle-bound actors look more like they’re about to star in Magic Mike, but we're not complaining at all. Ludwig’s bedazzled red tights are a particular standout, including the block of plywood he’s holding probably as a prop — although Amell’s similarly sparkling red briefs with a spade on the back (you can check that out below) might be a close second.

Image via Starz

Heels revolves around the men and women of Duffy, Georgia who follow their dreams as they attempt to make it in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Amell and Ludwig play brothers Jack and Ace Spade. In the ring, there must always be a “hero” and a “villain,” which the Spade brothers bring to their professional and personal life as they compete over their late father’s wrestling promotion and national spotlight. Mary McCormack also stars as Jack’s business partner, joined by Allison Luff, Kelli Berglund, Chris Bauer, Robby Ramos, Allen Maldonado, Trey Tucker, Roxton Garcia and Super Bowl champion James Harrison. The creative team includes creator and writer Michael Waldron of Rick and Morty and Disney+’s upcoming miniseries Loki, and Mike O’Malley as the showrunner, who most recently created Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse.

As confirmed by these images, it looks like Amell and Ludwig are fully committed to capturing the realism of pro wrestling. Both of these actors are fresh off other action-adventure series, and their physicality will certainly be an asset visually and dramatically during the show. This also includes their own stunt work and some wicked action set pieces, as Amell was injured last year during filming and released a behind-the-scenes video of himself covered in fake blood just last month. All of this teaser news and images promise a truly captivating show that hopefully fills the wrestling (and corresponding costumes) void that GLOW left after its untimely cancellation.

Heels is set to release this summer on Starz. See the other exciting first-look photo below.

Image via Starz

