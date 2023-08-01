The Big Picture Stephen Amell's criticism of the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strike shows a lack of support for his union and a misunderstanding of its purpose.

Despite overwhelming support from other A-list celebrities and thousands of industry professionals, Amell's tone-deaf statements reveal a disconnect from the collective efforts to address the issues at hand.

Amell's previous breach of SAG-AFTRA rules during the strike, along with his continued remarks, suggest that he may have been influenced by his role as a villain in the show Heels, perhaps indicating a blurred line between fiction and reality.

Stephen Amell, the actor who is best known for playing the lead role in the CW's Arrow, and has just recently returned for a second season of the professional wrestling drama Heels on Starz, seems to be drinking his own Kool-Aid as he has publicly criticised the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strike. Heels, which portrays an independent wrestling organisation and involves characters playing the roles of babyfaces (good guys) and heels (bad guys), appears to have Amell buying into playing a villain slightly too well after his tone-deaf statements.

“I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don’t,” he said during an appearance at Galaxycon in Raleigh, NC. “I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on [Heels], that premiered last night, I think it’s myopic.”

During the month of June, an overwhelming majority of SAG-AFTRA members, amounting to nearly 98%, voted in favor of granting the union leadership the authorisation to proceed with a walkout. This significant mandate was supported by nearly half of all eligible members who participated in casting their ballots. Consequently, on July 13, the strike was officially called into action.

Image via The CW

This isn't the first time Amell has publicly spoken out against the industrial action, which is designed to give struggling actors and writers a fairer slice of profits from streaming companies thanks to their vile approach of limiting residuals owed to performers and creatives. He was filmed at Montr​​​​​​éal Comic-Con just two days after the strike was called saying "f*ck this" and inviting discussion about Arrow, when doing so is a clear breach of SAG-AFTRA rules during a strike.

A Few Too Many Blows to the Head

Renowned A-list celebrities, including George Clooney, Matt Damon, Bryan Cranston and Jessica Chastain, have been vocal in their support for the walkout. Their public endorsements have been joined by the participation of thousands of others who have shown their solidarity by joining picket lines in both Los Angeles and New York. The collective efforts of these individuals have amplified the message of the walkout, drawing attention to the issues at hand and fostering a sense of unity within the industry.

Perhaps Amell could learn a thing or two from them, or maybe he's taken a few too many chair shots to the head during his time in the wrestling ring.