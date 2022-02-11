They also reveal what makes a good host and their dream guest if they are able to make Season 2.

Hosted by entrepreneur and chef Ayesha Curry and her husband, seven-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry, the equal parts raunchy and fun unscripted HBO Max series About Last Night sees them inviting three celebrity couples for cocktails and a bit of competition, as they go head-to-head on trivia and games that often get very personal, in order to see who knows their partner the best. The relaxed atmosphere helps everyone let their guard down as they compete for a charity of their choice, even adding an additional donation if the winning couple can beat the Currys in a final bonus round.

During this interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, the Currys talked about why this was the perfect project for them to do together, what makes a good host, wanting to have all different versions of love on the show, what impresses them most about each other, overcoming nerves, and their dream couple to get, if they get to do more episodes.

Collider: I enjoyed this so much. It’s fun, it’s funny, it’s a little bit scandalous, and I just had a great time watching it.

AYESHA CURRY: Thank you.

With everything that you each have on your plates, I imagine you put a lot of thought into what you want to devote time to since putting time toward one thing means taking it from another thing. Why was this the perfect project for you guys?

STEPHEN CURRY: It was a great opportunity to work together on a project. We wanted to do that for a while, and when the concept of About Last Night, which is based on an old game show called Tattletales, came about and we could put our own spin on it. It was a great way to meet other couples and spend time with couples we already knew, show the power of relationships in all different forms, and bring the fun and the humor to it, but also the vulnerability and, like you said, the scandalous nature. So, it was a perfect recipe with everything.

Each of you guys have very successful careers in areas other than hosting a reality show, and being successful in other areas doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be a good host. What do you think the key to being a good host is?

AYESHA: I think listening is very important. We worked really hard on creating a safe space for everybody that came through. And not taking ourselves too seriously really helped make everybody comfortable. I think that was the key for us.

The vibe on the show is definitely one of the best things about it. I would just love to come hang out there, any time.

AYESHA: What you see is what you get. That’s really how it felt on set. That’s nothing to do with the editing.

I love the effortless diversity of this show. You have couples with athletes, actors and comedians. You have people from a variety of backgrounds, different races, and people who are gay and straight. Was that something that you put much thought into? Was it important to you to create that type of everyone is welcome environment?

AYESHA: Absolutely. That was our non-starter. That was our non-negotiable. We wanted to make sure that we had all different versions of love on this show. We thought that it’d be a great representation of how everybody can get together and just have a good time.

Stephen, I have to ask, whose idea was it to have your sister and brother-in-law on the show, and how quickly did you regret having that idea?

STEPHEN: About question two of their episode, I realized it could go south pretty quick. I hadn’t been prepared mentally for the answers that I was gonna hear. But it was a no-brainer to have them on the show, at first, just because you wanna be able to experience what a game show is like and the questions you’re gonna ask with some family. But yeah, I immediately regretted it.

AYESHA: It was fine.

Was there some family therapy involved after, or were you like, “We need to never mention this again.”

STEPHEN: Yeah, I had to think about watching the screener of that episode and who I’d want to watch it with.

With all the ups and downs that you guys have seen each other go through and come out of the other side of, what impresses each of you about the other? Stephen, what impresses you about Ayesha, and Ayesha, what impresses you about Stephen?

STEPHEN: Her creativity and her passion for sharing her gifts with the world. She built it pretty much out of nothing, with an idea of just sharing recipes out of her own kitchen with the one single camera that she had and building what I call an empire. She hates that word. She can bring families together. Food is the ultimate gathering place for family to spend time together and to connect, and she’s found a lot of different ways to share that with the world. She brings a positivity to it all, as well. That is very relatable and very relevant in these times that we’re living in. So, that’s the biggest thing. And now, I hear a lot of people when I’m on the road or when I’m at arenas, calling out my name and being like, “Hey, we love you, but we love your wife even more.”

AYESHA: Thank you, babe. For me, it’s watching him balance it all. They say balance doesn’t exist, but I’m closest to him on a daily basis, and I literally watch him balance it all and never complain a day in his life. Some days, that makes me jealous because I’m like, “How? How? How?” I’m watching everything that [he’s] doing, and I don’t understand how [he’s] managing it all with such grace and class and ease. That’s the thing that I admire the most about [him]. With everything that [he does], it’s [his] work ethic, [his] passion and [his] ability to just balance.

STEPHEN: I appreciate it. We need to cut these two answers and I need to have those on repeat.

For all the people that look up to you guys and who are inspired by your success and everything you’ve achieved, do you ever get nervous? Do you get nervous at the start of every endeavor? Do you get nervous before every game? Did you get nervous before doing this show? How do you channel that to use it to your advantage?

STEPHEN: I’ve talked to a lot of athletes for advice, and I asked that specific question of a lot of people. The answer you usually get is, if you’re not nervous, that means it doesn’t matter to you. If you ever are doing anything where you don’t get those butteries in your stomach or the anxiousness to be great at what you’re doing, you’re probably doing the wrong thing. With my career and her career, and this show, it’s all important and it all matters. You wanna be successful at what you do, and what you put your mind to and your efforts to. It’s a good experience to go through, but you’ve gotta learn how to manage that yourself. We figure that out.

Ayesha, do you get nervous too? Is that something you have to overcome?

AYESHA: I always have to get like talked down. I stay nervous. I’m always so extremely petrified, anytime I’m doing anything. It takes a lot of talking through to get me going, but once I get into it, I’m usually okay. I think that the nerves actually help me push through.

Once you had this show and you needed to line up these couples to appear, did you have an immediate list of people you knew you had to get on the show? Was there anyone you were most excited to hear from?

AYESHA: We didn’t have an immediate list. We just knew we wanted our list and our cast to be super diverse, for this season and for the foreseeable future of the show. That was what was most important to us. But looking forward, in the future, if we are so lucky to have a season two, I think Barack and Michelle [Obama] are at the top of the list.

That definitely feels like it would be quite a fun episode.

AYESHA: Yeah, for sure.

What are the biggest challenges in hosting something like this? Was it ever hard to stay on track and stay focused on the show, instead of just wanting to have fun and hang out with everybody?

AYESHA: Yes. It was so hard to stay on track and not get off on a tangent. A lot of these couples that came on are just so freaking funny. We would have to cut and hold for laughs because even the crew would just fall apart. Everybody was just hysterical. Controlling the humor and the laughter was probably the hardest part.

STEPHEN: Absolutely.

I love how, even though you feel like you know some of these people so well, or how much the viewers will think they know you guys, you really learn something about everybody from watching these episodes.

AYESHA: Yeah.

STEPHEN: It’s part of the at home vibe that we wanted to create with the set and the questions, and even our approach to it. It’s like we’re in our basement on the couches, just talking and passing the time with good conversation and good humor. We tried to bring that with every episode. The couples felt right at home and they shared, so you get some good answers from them.

