If Stephen Chow's Kung Fu Hustle had you laughing in stitches, prepare to cry with his E.T.-inspired sci-fi family drama, CJ7. This isn't a typical father-son story, as CJ7 brings an adorable extraterrestrial guest into the family. Chow Ti (Chow) is a single dad living with his son, Dicky Chow (Xu Jiao), in the urban ruins of their neighborhood. Ti works as a construction worker by day, barely making ends meet. When Dicky asks if his dad could buy him the latest robot toy, the CJ1, Ti simply can't afford it. Later at night, Ti stumbles upon a strange green orb in the junkyard and decides to give it to Dicky, passing it off as a better toy than the CJ1. Little do they know, this orb is actually a mysterious remnant from a visiting flying saucer, which morphs into a cuddly, dog-like alien creature that Dicky lovingly names CJ7.

Despite the E.T.-inspired sci-fi setup, CJ7 is a heartwarming story about a father and son who, despite their differences and disagreements, stick together through thick and thin. Ti just wants to do right by his son with the little means he has and makes sure he grows up to be a good, honest person despite being on the poverty line. In turn, Dicky just wants to make his dad proud despite his weak academic aptitude. Meanwhile, CJ7 the alien brings plenty of giggles throughout the film, the creature later on reveals its true nature when it puts itself on the line to save a character in trouble. While CJ7 presents itself as an entertaining flick for families, it’s also a tear-jerking reminder of the unconditional love of a parent, who, no matter his flaws, is always there for his child.

What is ‘CJ7’ About?

Despite living in a shabby, cockroach-infested house near the junkyard and being heavily in debt, Ti is determined to provide his son with a better life. Instead of sending Dicky to a public school like the rest of his co-workers, Ti enrolls him in a well-off private school, hoping it will offer better opportunities. Meanwhile, Dicky struggles to adjust to his new environment. Unlike his privileged, wealthy peers, Dicky arrives at school in a dirty uniform complete with worn-out shoes, and travels alone instead of being dropped off by his parents like his classmates. Because of his appearance, he is constantly ridiculed and mocked by his teachers and fellow students for looking dirty and poor. Yet, despite being underestimated, Dicky has more noble aspirations compared to his peers. The others might dream of becoming actors or businessmen, while Dicky just simply wants to grow up to be a good person with integrity. But after discovering CJ7’s many powers, Dicky decides to bring it to school, hoping this newfound companion will make his life easier.

Forget Flesh Eating Aliens, CJ7 Is the Ultimate Friend

Time to talk about the star of the movie - the CJ7 alien. Unlike the deadly Facehuggers from Alien: Romulus or the human-eating Jean Jacket from Nope, the cute and cuddly CJ7 alien behaves just like a playful puppy. It wags its tail, rolls around on the ground, and lets out squeaky barks when it’s excited. Plus, it can even catch things with its mouth, like when Dicky throws it his smelly socks. But, of course, being an alien, CJ7 has some extraterrestrial features. Its rubber-like body allows Dicky to stretch, squeeze or even smash it, and CJ7 bounces back just fine, if not a little annoyed.

Beyond its shape-shifting body, CJ7 has one unique superpower - the ability to regenerate living and non-living items. When it notices the broken fan in Dicky’s home, CJ7 springs into action, emitting bright sonic rays from the antenna on its head. These rays magically regroup the fan’s atoms, first repairing the internal wiring, then reassembling the mechanical parts, until the fan works perfectly again. However, this power comes at a cost. After using it, CJ7 becomes weak and needs plenty of rest, suggesting that this ability drains a lot of energy from the small creature. CJ7’s power plays a crucial role in the movie’s emotional climax, where it must save someone on the brink of death using this remarkable ability.

Family Sticks Together No Matter What in ‘CJ7’

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

With no other relatives by their side, Ti and Dicky have only each other to rely on. Despite Ti’s demanding manual labor job keeping him from spending as much time with his son as he would like, he cherishes every moment he can with Dicky. Ti ensures his son is doing well - helping him keep up with his studies, feeding him whatever they have, and even taking him to watch TV from outside an electronics store since they don’t have one at home.

Like any father and son, or any family for that matter, they’re bound to have their fights. When Ti discovers that Dicky is trying to cheat on his school exams, he immediately reprimands him for his dishonesty. In response, Dicky resents Ti for confiscating CJ7, and proclaiming that he never wants to speak to his own father again. Ti snidely promises that he’ll never talk to him if Dicky scores over 60 on his next exam. Though Dicky initially approaches the exam out of spite, he’s thrilled when he scores high and can’t wait to show off to his father. However, when he learns that his father has had a devastating accident at work, Dicky realizes how much he truly loves him and can’t imagine life without him.

When it comes to storytelling and plot, CJ7 may not reach the same heights as Chow’s more internationally acclaimed hits like Kung Fu Hustle or Shaolin Soccer (though sharp-eyed audiences may catch some cheeky nods to these films). But what it lacks in punchlines, action, and quirky characters, it more than makes up for with the touching bond between Ti and Dicky. Despite Ti’s imperfections, his love and intentions for Dicky are always in the right place, and this ultimately makes for a wholesome and heartwearming family adventure film.

CJ7 Release Date January 30, 2008 Director Stephen Chow Cast Stephen Chow , Xu Jiao , Kitty Zhang , Lam Tze-chung , Lee Sheung-Ching , Yao Wen-Xue , Steven Fung Min-Hang , Han Yonghua , Huang Lei , Poon Hang-Sang , Yu Lei , Yuen Shun-yi , Vincent Kok Runtime 88 Minutes Main Genre Comedy

CJ7 is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

