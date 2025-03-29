After 2 seasons of breaking the mold on late night, After Midnight will be ending. The second slot late night talk show will not be returning for a third season. The finale of the series will air in June. It comes on the heels of Taylor Tomlinson announcing she was stepping aside from the series to return to stand up. In a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly, Tomlinson shared, "Hosting After Midnight has genuinely been the experience of a lifetime, and I'll be forever grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible journey. Though it was an extremely tough decision, I knew I had to return to my first passion and return to stand-up touring full-time. I appreciate CBS, Stephen Colbert, the producers, and the entire After Midnight staff and crew for all the love, support, and unforgettable memories."

Stephen Colbert addressed the cancelation on his show, The Late Show. He said, when he would normally pass it to Tomlinson, "CBS just gave us a pickup for a third season, but Taylor has decided to return to standup full-time. And as someone who’s done this job for twenty years, I completely respect her enormously as a comedian, and for making a very hard decision on how to best use her time and her talent." He continued on, adding, “I’ve been doing this a long time, and you rarely have partners that good. You’d have to work on one of these shows like we do to understand all the time and the effort the amazing staff of After Midnight put into not only launching a new show, but also creating a new form of one of these shows for a late-night time slot. It’s hard to try something new, and it’s rare for a network to say, ‘We’d like more of that.’”

Late Night Will Be Without a Female Host, Again