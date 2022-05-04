“Well… s***” Stephen Colbert appropriately begins his monologue on the latest episode of The Late Show that aired this past Tuesday, May 3. Like many citizens throughout the US and indeed the world, the American host had some strong views on the plans that are currently in motion to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Like other late-night show hosts, such as Trevor Noah and Jimmy Fallon, Colbert had some words to share about the leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito that defends overruling the 1973 landmark decision that sought to protect the rights of pregnant women. In his monologue, Colbert unpacked some fallacy-ridden quotes from Alito’s draft opinion. In response to the Justice writing that “an unbroken tradition of prohibiting abortion on pain of criminal punishment persisted from the earliest days of the common law”, the comedian ironically points out that there’s no better way to move towards the future than going backward in time. Indeed, if we were to apply the same reasoning to other issues, society would simply enter into retrogression.

Another quote Colbert completely dismantles is “Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.” Again, with a sense of sarcasm, the host rhetorically asks whether overturning abortion rights, which so many believe in, would make things better and diminish polarization.

Image via CBS

RELATED: The 9 Best Late Night TV Hosts Currently on Air, Ranked

Colbert then moves on to mention the other Justices who are backing Alito in this decision: Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, who the host describes as “Four old dudes and a woman who thinks ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is a rom-com.” On top of that, old clips of these four were played showing that they did not seem to have such strong opposition to Roe v. Wade leading up to their confirmation on the court.

But even after all these jabs, Colbert still had some criticism saved for Republican Senator Susan Collins, who voted to appoint the President Trump-nominated Kavanaugh despite having previously said that she supported abortion rights. The host pokes fun at the Maine Senator for having claimed she was fully confident that neither Gorsuch nor Kavanaugh would do anything to overrule Roe v. Wade. Due to this lack of foresight, Colbert describes Collins as “a gullible grandma”.

The late-night show host ends his monologue on a note that suggests that other rights may very well be affected in the future. This means that, even if abortion rights are not of one's concern, other rights may be and there’s no telling that these Justices — who claimed no interest in overturning Roe v. Wade — will keep their word and not go after other rights like access to contraceptives and gay marriage. Time will tell.

You can watch Colbert's monologue down below.

Xbox Announces Contest for Custom 'LEGO Star Wars' Xbox Series S Consoles

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Margarida Bastos (266 Articles Published) Margarida Bastos is a native Portuguese writer with an avid interest in gaming, anime, theatre, books, film and TV. Essentially, everything that has to do with the multifaceted nature and fascinating power of storytelling. She has graduated from university in London with a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. Other interests include Psychology, Philosophy, History, D&D, yoga and an unconditional love for animals. More From Margarida Bastos

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe