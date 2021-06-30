Everyone’s favorite hobbits, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote their new podcast, The Friendship Onion. The hysterical duo brought their usual levity, charisma, and chemistry to television screens last night — something they now do weekly in podcast form — as well as a couple of trivia questions about Middle Earth for famously huge J.R.R. Tolkien nerd, Stephen Colbert.

Monaghan and Boyd prepared two questions to ask the nervous Colbert. While the first question from Monaghan regarding Shelob the spider’s mother’s name — as well as her cause of death — was easily fielded by Colbert, it was Boyd’s question that stumped Colbert for the first time on his show. Asking for the exact location within Fangorn Forest where Treebeard’s entmoot with Merry and Pippin took place, Boyd was able to accomplish a feat that many guests have been unable to do. Despite his miss, Colbert was still awarded an authentic movie prop from The Lord of the Rings trilogy upon answering a correct question from surprise virtual guest Peter Jackson: a pair of Merry’s pointed prosthetic ears.

Image via New Line Cinema

RELATED: Benjamin Walker on How He Joined the 'Lord of the Rings' TV Show & Why a Bigger Budget Is Important

The chemistry between Monaghan and Boyd is undeniable — it’s both why their onscreen relationship in The Lord of the Rings was so beloved, as well as why The Friendship Onion is a pure delight to experience. For fans of the films, the podcast will not only give them more comedy gold from the pair, but also truly interesting behind-the-scenes stories and information from the production of the trilogy.

From welcoming guests such as Elijah Wood and playing The Lord of the Rings trivia with fans to goofy segments trying foods from around the world, The Friendship Onion strikes a wonderful balance between celebrating The Lord of the Rings and making sure that the show also gives listeners more than that. Regardless of whatever brings ears to Monaghan and Boyd’s podcast, listeners may be hard-pressed to not want to tune in each and every week.

New audio-only episodes of The Friendship Onion premiere every Tuesday on Spotify, as well as video episodes on YouTube. Watch Monaghan and Boyd’s segment with Colbert below.

KEEP READING: 'Lord of the Rings' Gets Anime Film With 'The War of the Rohirrim' About Origin of Helm's Deep

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two' Images Tease a Supervillain Showdown Batman will need to amp up his game.

Read Next

Luke Hyland (59 Articles Published) More From Luke Hyland