Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News is getting all dressed up and going to Comic-Con. Paramount+ released special “coverage” from their Emmy-nominated animated series of all the “breaking news” coming out of the virtual Comic-Con@Home event today. Covering everything from cosplay to convention announcements, the series’ animated hosts took on entertainment’s biggest weekend with style, bringing audiences the most important “news” out of the virtual convention.

Hosted by animated "newscasters" James Smartwood and Kylie Weaver, the special satirical coverage pokes fun at everything from the ever-expanding Star Trek universe — for which they announced the crossover title “Trek of Easttown: The Wrath of Wawa” — to the eerie dedication of cosplayers to be as accurate as possible, even from home.

The coverage also features animated correspondents Tory Hughes, Tyler Templeton, Dr. Ike Bloom, and chief field correspondent James Smartwood Jr., bickering over stolen concept ideas, proper cosplay, and being passed over for television cameos. Not exactly newsworthy behavior, but perfect fodder for the show’s satirical tone.

As one would expect, Tooning Out the News does just that: lampoons top world news stories with animated satire, in an effort to distract viewers from all the chaos happening outside their doors, and interviews real-world guests despite being...well, not real. (In reality, the “hosts” recorded themselves using a combination of motion capture and Adobe’s Character Animator to create animated versions of themselves). Now in its second season, the show was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

Produced by Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, RJ Fried, and Tim Luecke, Tooning Out the News features the voice talents of Maureen Monahan, Mitch Lewis, Jack Bensinger, Zach Smilovitz, Ziwe Fumudoh, and Ikechukwu Ufomadu, among others. New segments are available to stream daily on Paramount+, culminating each week in a full-length weekly episode. Check out their Comic-Con "coverage" below:

