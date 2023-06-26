Witness the captivating journey of basketball greatness as Apple TV+ unveils the highly anticipated first official trailer for Stephen Curry: Underrated. This groundbreaking documentary, presented by Apple Original Film and A24, sheds light on the remarkable life and career of Stephen "Steph" Curry.

Directed and produced by Peter Nicks, Stephen Curry: Underrated will take basketball fans, and newcomers, on a journey through the early years of one of the most influential and unexpected players in basketball history. Featuring both new interviews with all the key players, combined with fascinating achive footage, the documentary will give audiences an in-depth perspective on the basketball star's road to glory as one of the icons of the NBA.

The film, produced by Peter Nicks and Ryan Coogler through Proximity Media, Erick Peyton through Curry's Unanimous Media, and Sean Havey, Ben Cotner, and Marissa Torres Ericson, brings together a powerhouse team of creators. Additionally, executive producers Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, and Emily Osborne have played a pivotal role in shaping the film which showcases Curry's extraordinary story.

Who is Stephen Curry?

Curry is considered one of the greatest basketball players living today. His journey began at Davidson College, where he showcased his exceptional talent, leading the team to an unprecedented Elite Eight appearance in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. His phenomenal college career laid the foundation for what was to come.

Selected as the seventh overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry quickly made his mark in the professional league. With his lightning-fast release and seemingly unlimited shooting range, he revolutionised the game, inspiring a new generation of players. He is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and has led the Warriors to three NBA championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018. Curry's impact extends beyond team success, as he holds numerous records, including the most three-pointers made in NBA history.

The film will make its debut in select theaters worldwide and will be available for global audiences to stream on Apple TV+ from July 21, 2023. Check out the trailer and official synopsis down below:

