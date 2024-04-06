Stephen Frears is the British director behind films like High Fidelity, The Queen, and Philomena. He got his start directing theater and TV plays before transitioning to features, establishing himself as a talent to watch in the 1980s with projects such as My Beautiful Laundrette and Prick Up Your Ears. Frears's films became more ambitious over the decades, seeing him branching out into period pieces and comedies.

He's also helmed some phenomenal TV series, including A Very English Scandal and Quiz. Frears' approach is highly collaborative. For example, he rejects the idea of the auteur. "I never believed all that rubbish. I haven’t had a vision in my life," he has said. At their best, Frears' movies combine engaging plots with bittersweet dialogue and thoughtful commentary, and these stand as his finest effort to date.

10 'Mrs. Henderson Presents' (2005)

Starring: Judi Dench, Bob Hoskins, Christopher Guest, Kelly Reilly

Close

"I'm bored with widowhood." Set in London during World War II, this comedy-drama centers on the eccentric widow Laura Henderson (Judi Dench), who, seeking to fill her days with purpose and excitement, purchases the struggling Windmill Theater. With the help of manager Vivian Van Damm (Bob Hoskins), Mrs. Henderson sets out to rejuvenate the theater by introducing a daring new form of entertainment: nude revues. Despite initial skepticism and outrage from the authorities, the Windmill Theater becomes a sensation.

Mrs. Henderson Presents is a cheerful, if somewhat slight, affair which deserves props for drawing on real events. In particular, it sensitively examines London's wartime hardships and the lingering impact of the First World War; for example, the death of her son in a gas attack motivates Henderson to take over the theater. Dench does a lot of heavy lifting, but overall, the movie shies away from the kind of bawdiness and humor that would have made it more entertaining.

Watch on Prime

9 'Florence Foster Jenkins' (2016)

Starring: Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant, Simon Helberg, Rebecca Ferguson

Image via Paramount Pictures

"People may say I couldn't sing, but no one can ever say I didn't sing." Florence Foster Jenkins is Frears's take on the life of the eponymous New York heiress and aspiring opera singer (Meryl Streep). She has a passion for music but a remarkable lack of talent. With the unwavering support of her doting companion and manager, St. Clair Bayfield (Hugh Grant), Florence pursues her dream of performing on stage despite her glaring lack of vocal prowess.

Streep is terrific, as one would expect, showing off impressive skill at vocal mimicry. Most notably, she succeeds at capturing Florence's absurd, larger-than-life character while still making her relatable. We laugh at Florence, but we also feel for her, especially when some of her newfound friends show hints of wanting her just for her money. Florence Foster Jenkins is a funny, touching period piece that recreates 1940s New York in loving detail. Frears said he became intrigued by the project after watching clips of Florence's terrible performances, saying, "It’s inherently ridiculous and courageous at the same time."

Watch on PlutoTV

8 'My Beautiful Laundrette' (1985)

Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth, Gordon Warnecke

Image via Mainline Pictures

"In this damn country, which we hate and love, you can get anything you want." Omar (Gordon Warnecke) is a young British-Pakistani man who runs a struggling laundromat in a run-down neighborhood. He unexpectedly reconnects with his former school friend Johnny (Daniel Day-Lewis), leading to a romance. However, Johnny's past with fascists and thugs threatens to catch up with them when the punks get violent and target Omar's family.

My Beautiful Laundrette is a gritty yet dynamic exploration of racial tensions and discrimination against the backdrop of 1980s London. In particular, it takes a critical eye to the social and economic landscape of the Thatcher era. Although made on a low budget and shot on 16mm, it received rave reviews and was distributed internationally. Crucially, the film was a breakout project for Frears as well as a young Day-Lewis, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay and paving the way for the bigger projects both men would go on to helm.

My Beautiful Laundrette Release Date November 16, 1985 Cast daniel day-lewis , Roshan Seth Runtime 97m

Rent on Amazon

7 'The Hit' (1984)

Starring: Terence Stamp, John Hurt, Tim Roth, Laura del Sol

Image via Palace Pictures

"I think you're crazy, but I admire your attitude." This crime film centers on Willie Parker (Terence Stamp), a gangster who testifies against his former associates and retreats to a quiet life in Spain. However, his tranquility is shattered when he's abducted by seasoned hitman Braddock (John Hurt) and his young apprentice, Myron (Tim Roth in his feature debut). Their plan to transport Parker to their boss in France goes awry, leading to a series of chaotic events.

Parker doesn't go down without a fight, however. He tries to manipulate his captors, using mind games to undermine them and put them at odds with one another (and sometimes simply attempting to bore them). The Hit makes for entertaining psychological warfare, beautifully captured through sharp dialogue. The characters are great at delivering their memorable lines; they all deliver stellar performances. However, this film belongs to the mighty John Hurt, who shines as a deeply unsettling, cold, and violent killer.

The Hit Cast Freddie Stuart , Ralph Brown , A.J. Clarke , Terence Stamp , Lennie Peters , Bernie Searle Runtime 98 Release Date September 12, 1984 Writers Peter Prince

Watch on Criterion

6 'Prick Up Your Ears' (1987)

Starring: Gary Oldman, Alfred Molina, Vanessa Redgrave, Frances Barber

Close

"I always wanted to be an orphan. I could have if it wasn't for my parents." Prick Up Your Ears is a biopic of celebrated British playwright Joe Orton (Gary Oldman). It chronicles his rise from working-class obscurity to theatrical fame alongside his tumultuous relationship with his lover, Kenneth Halliwell (Alfred Molina). Halliwell resents Orton's success, and tensions simmer between the two lovers, building to a shocking and tragic conclusion.

As per usual, Gary Oldman is a tour-de-force as Orton, capturing both his wit and vulnerability, while Molina turns in one of his more nuanced performances as the long-suffering Halliwell. Vanessa Redgrave was also praised for her supporting turn as Orton's literary agent. In addition, Frears handles the complexities of the relationship with finesse, aided by Alan Bennett's wittily dry script. While the film isn't without its flaws, such as the somewhat aimless inclusion of Wallace Shawn and Lindsey Duncan as Orton's biographers, it's nevertheless impressive, entertaining, and thoughtful at once.

Watch on PlutoTV

5 'Dirty Pretty Things' (2002)

Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Audrey Tautou, Sergi López, Sophie Okonedo

Close

"The hotel business is about strangers. And strangers will always surprise you." In this drama centered on immigrants in the UK, Chiwetel Ejiofor takes the lead role as Okwe, a doctor from West Africa who fled his homeland due to false murder accusations. Now, he sustains himself in London by driving a cab and working at a hotel. Along the way, he forms a bond with Senay (Audrey Tautou), a Turkish migrant facing her own challenges. Things get complicated when Okwe unwittingly uncovers an illegal organ harvesting operation.

With Dirty Pretty Things, Frears offers up a hard-hitting look at the immigrant experience. He uses a documentary-style approach to heighten the realism but handles the plot with the tension of a thriller. In the process, Frears strikes a balance between social commentary and genre excitement, lightening the bleak subject matter with slick visuals and vibrant colors. The movie also boasts a killer script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, for which he received an Oscar nomination.

Rent on Amazon

4 'The Queen' (2006)

Starring: Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen, James Cromwell, Helen McCrory

Image via Pathé Distribution

"Have we shown you how to start a nuclear war yet?" The Queen dramatizes the aftermath of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997 and the subsequent public outcry for the royal family to publicly mourn her passing. Queen Elizabeth II (Helen Mirren) grapples with the conflict between her duty to uphold tradition and her role as a compassionate leader in the face of public opinion.

Rather than a mundane, predictable biopic, The Queen is a layered study of the crown as an institution and of Queen Elizabeth as a person. Mirren ably conveys the monarch's inner turmoil, balancing strength with vulnerability. Her every expression and gesture speaks volumes, and she rightly won the Best Actress Oscar for her efforts. The queen herself even gave Mirren's performance her stamp of approval. Michael Sheen is also at his very best opposite Mirren as Prime Minister Tony Blair, who had then been in office barely four months.

The Queen Release Date September 15, 2006 Cast Helen Mirren , James Cromwell , Alex Jennings , Roger Allam , Sylvia Syms , Tim McMullan Runtime 103 Writers Peter Morgan

Rent on Amazon

3 'High Fidelity' (2000)

Starring: John Cusack, Iben Hjejle, Jack Black, Todd Louiso

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

"The making of a great compilation tape, like breaking up, is hard to do and takes ages longer than it might seem." On the more lighthearted end of Frears's filmography is High Fidelity, a terrific rom-com starring John Cusack as Rob Gordon, a record store owner and compulsive list-maker who recounts his top five most memorable breakups. With the help of his quirky and loyal employees, played by Jack Black and Todd Louiso, Rob embarks on a journey of self-discovery, revisiting past relationships and confronting his shortcomings.

High Fidelity was ahead of the curve for 2000s comedies with its frequently depressive humor and immature, growth-seeking protagonist. This formula would get stale over the next decade, but here, it's at its most fresh. Plus, one can't fault the killer soundtrack featuring the likes of The Kinks, Marvin Gaye, and The Velvet Underground. The movie mocks Rob's music snobbery; his taste is discerning, and the art form holds significant meaning for him. Ultimately, music is his way of connecting with others.

Rent on Amazon

2 'Dangerous Liaisons' (1988)

Starring: Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Thurman

Image via Warner Bros.

"Like most intellectuals, he's intensely stupid." Set in 18th-century France, Dangerous Liaisons focuses on the manipulative Marquise de Merteuil (Glenn Close) and her former lover, the charming but wicked Vicomte de Valmont (John Malkovich). Together, they embark on a cruel game of seduction and betrayal, wagering on their ability to corrupt the virtuous. Their targets include the innocent Madame de Tourvel (Michelle Pfeiffer) and the young Cécile de Volanges (Uma Thurman).

Screenwriter Christopher Hampton mined the acclaimed source novel, rather than the subsequent plays, for material, a decision that pays off in elegant, intricate dialogue. Glenn Close delivers it with precision, exuding distinction and excitement. Malkovich initially may seem an odd fit for Valmont, but eventually, he settles into this sly, sneering, caddish character with ease. This is also a notable early performance by Thurman, hinting at her breakout work that would follow in the '90s. Finally, sumptuous costumes by James Acheson and Philippe Rousselot's striking cinematography hold it all together, making Dangerous Liaisons the best period piece of the 80s.

Rent on Amazon

1 'Philomena' (2013)

Starring: Judi Dench, Steve Coogan, Michelle Fairley, Barbara Jefford