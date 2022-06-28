British actor and comedian Stephen Fry will host a new series titled Dinosaur - With Stephen Fry on Paramount’s Channel 5, reports Deadline. It is expected to be a “four-day landmark event” and plans to “recreate a prehistoric environment.”

According to the source, the recreation will be done through a 360-degree Dinosaur World. The immersive world will give viewers a chance to see the realistically designed environments of jungles and other important habitats from the Jurassic and Cretaceous eras. Fry’s role in the recreation includes guiding viewers through the experience by providing details regarding each dinosaur and speaking with experts about the different prehistoric eras.

After graduating from Cambridge, Fry got his start in British television in the 1980s with his sketch comedy show Bit of Fry and Laurie where he co-starred with Hugh Laurie performing comedy skits. He also had roles in the Blackadder sitcom series alongside Laurie and Rowan Atkinson. In 2003, he began hosting the comedy panel show QI where panelists, mostly comedians, would be quizzed on random historical and scientific facts regarding everything from misconceptions about Victorian etiquette to chemical reactions that can set bubbles on fire. He’s best known for narrating the UK audiobooks for all seven of the Harry Potter books and has written several of his own books, including an autobiography and Greek myth-inspired stories.

Speaking with Deadline, Fry talked about his interest in dinosaurs and being given the opportunity to work on such a project, stating:

Dinosaurs have always been a passion of mine, so I jumped at the opportunity to lend my excitement and curiosity to immerse audiences back in time 250 million years,” said Fry. “The attention to detail and technology in this series allows us to really delve deep in to some exciting new scientific discoveries about these majestic creatures. The attention to detail and technology in this series allows us to really delve deep into some exciting new scientific discoveries about these majestic creatures.

As a lot of viewers know by now, Fry is no stranger to the documentary genre, having hosted BBC One’s Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History as well as planning to present an upcoming documentary about queer anti-Nazi resistance members. He is also set to present ITV’s A Year on Planet Earth.

With such a passion for this prehistoric era, Fry’s educational exploration in Dinosaur will surely provide another excellent documentary experience for its viewers.