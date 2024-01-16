The Big Picture Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry star as father and daughter in the 1990s-set road trip film Treasure, set in post-communist Poland.

The film follows their journey through Poland as they seek to understand their shared past.

Treasure is part of director Julia von Heinz's "Aftermath Trilogy," exploring Germany's Nazi past, and is set to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February.

Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham are father and daughter in the first look at Treasure. The 1990s-set road trip pic will see the unlikely duo travel through post-communist Poland. The Hollywood Reporter has shared the first image from the film, depicting a gray-bearded Fry sharing a wry glance with Dunham. An adaptation of Lily Brett's 1999 novel Too Many Men, the film will follow American writer Ruth (Dunham) and her Holocaust survivor father Edek (Fry) as they travel through Poland seeking to understand their shared past. Along the way, Ruth tries to get Edek to come to terms with his traumatic experiences during the war, but he stubbornly refuses, resulting in several tragi-comic situations. The film will also star Polish actor Zbigniew Zamachowski, star of Krzysztof Kieślowski's acclaimed Three Colours: White. The film will debut at the Berlin Film Festival in February and is slated to be released worldwide by FilmNation and Bleecker Street later this year.

The film will be directed by Julia von Heinz, who also co-wrote the script with John Quester. It is the third part of her "Aftermath Trilogy," a loosely-connected series of films chronicling Germany's attempts to deal with its Nazi past. It is preceded by 2013's Hanna's Journey, in which a German woman travels to Israel, and 2020's And Tomorrow the Entire World, about a law student who becomes an anti-fascist activist. The latter film was Germany's submission for the Best Foreign-Language Film Oscar.

Who are Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry?

Dunham first won acclaim with her autobiographical debut feature Tiny Furniture and was subsequently poached by HBO to write, produce, and star in Girls, which ran for six well-received seasons. After a decade-long hiatus from film directing, she had two features released in 2022; the sex comedy Sharp Stick and the YA adaptation Catherine Called Birdy. Dunham is also set to follow in the high-heeled footsteps of Barbie with a Polly Pocket movie, which will star Lily Collins. Fry is a staple of the UK comedy scene and was part of a long-running comedy duo with future House star Hugh Laurie. He has appeared in a number of high-profile productions, including A Fish Called Wanda, Gosford Park, and V for Vendetta. He recently appeared as King James III in Red, White & Royal Blue, and lent his voice to the animated film The Canterville Ghost.

Treasure is produced by Fabian Gasmia and Von Heinz under their Seven Elephants banner, and Dunham for her Good Things Going production company. FilmNation’s Glen Basner and Ben Browning, and Bleecker Street’s Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson will executive produce with Good Thing Going’s Michael Cohen.

Treasure is set to debut at the Berlin Film Festival next month, and will be released worldwide later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.