2017 was a major year for fans of the author Stephen King. While adaptations of King’s work had been popular for decades, his loyal followers were treated to several highly anticipated projects within the twelve-month period. The Dark Tower may have been a financial and critical disappointment, but the first chapter of the It movies was warmly received and became one of the highest grossing R-rated films of all-time. Additionally, Netflix’s Gerald’s Game kicked off filmmaker Mike Flanagan’s interest in the works of King prior to adapting Doctor Sleep. Given the abundance of King-related material that was made available, it would have been relatively easy to overlook Netflix’s 2017 adaptation of 1922. 1922 is a period horror thriller from director Zak Hilditch that is based on King’s 2010 novella of the same name.

The announcement that an adaptation of 1922 was moving forward wasn’t just a surprise for King’s fans — it also shocked the author himself. Unlike other novellas, 1922 is almost entirely focused on its main character’s perspective, making it unclear to the audience what is real, and what is part of an extended dream or nightmare. King stated that he was “a little surprised that somebody wanted to make it,” but was “pleased by the challenge of it and anxious to see what would come out.” Thankfully, King himself was impressed by the film, heralding it as “a movie that won’t leave my mind” that “has this sort of poisonous effect.” He would go on to compare it to Paul Thomas Anderson’s modern masterpiece There Will Be Blood. It may not have received that same attention as It or The Dark Tower, but 1922 is an excellent King adaptation that beautifully adapts and expands on its original source material.

What Is '1922' About?

1922 explores a proud farmer’s attempts to wrestle with his sense of guilt after committing a horrible crime. Wilf James (Thomas Jane) is content on his farm in Hemingford, Nebraska, as he doesn’t seek socialization with any neighboring communities. However, Wilf’s decisions are undercut by his wife, Arlette (Molly Parker), whose father technically owns their property. While Wilf and Arlette have their disputes, the tension between them escalates when Arlette decides that she wants to sell the farm and move to the city, a place that Wilf says is only “for fools.” Seeing no other alternative, Wilf enlists the help of his teenage son Hank (Dylan Schmid) to murder Arlette, dumping her body into a rat-infested well. Although this allows the father-son duo to retain ownership of their property, they begin to be haunted by nightmares of the horrible actions they committed.

1922 is a brilliant examination of the deteriorating effects of guilt. While persecution on the law enforcement side eventually does emerge as a threat, the majority of the story rests on Wilf’s inability to live a “normal” life in the aftermath of the murder. It’s never suggested that he felt particular affinity for Arlette to begin with, as their marriage was one of convenience. However, Wilf can’t get over the fact that he will have to live with this secret for the rest of his life. Hilditch is able to explore this creeping tension by utilizing the imagery of rats, which gnaw at Wilf’s psyche as the tension escalates.

1922 is also an excellent historical piece that examines a period of time when communication was less frequent. Given how rarely Wilf is forced to interact with those outside his farm, there’s more room for the film to focus on Jane’s excellent, internalized performance. The film is also able to draw a parallel between the importance of being a landowner and Wilf’s toxic masculinity. Wilf isn’t necessarily treated as a “greedy” character, as he does not have any ambitions beyond owning the farm. However, he believes that the decisions that Arlette makes on behalf of their property are in some way emasculating, unlocking a sense of rage that he didn’t know he was capable of.

How Netflix's '1922' Differs From Stephen King's Novella

Considering that the original novella is a relatively short 129 pages, the film adaptation of 1922 had room to expand on elements that were only hinted at in the source material. The 1922 film spends more time focusing on the father-son relationship between Wilf and Hank. Initially, Wilf manages to convince Hank that leaving the farm will disrupt the relationship he has with his girlfriend, Shannon Cotterie (Kaitlyn Bernard). However, Hank is even more susceptible to guilt than his father, which forces Wilf to take extra efforts to ensure that he remains quiet. Hank’s instability makes Wilf a more vulnerable character. In addition to feeling guilty over taking his wife’s life, Wilf recognizes that he stole his son’s innocence.

Although some of the side characters are given more screen time, 1922 retains the inherent ambiguity of the original novella. The novella is written with Wilf’s perspective in mind, making it unclear if the infestation of rats that he witnesses is intended to be “real,” or just part of an extended nightmare. The film is cleverly framed so that the supernatural scenes are only shown from Wilf’s perspective, leaving the viewer to determine for themselves how much of his perspective can actually be trusted.

How Does '1922' Compare to Other Stephen King Adaptations?

King adaptations have become increasingly popular, but 1922 isn’t interested in developing a dense mythology or expansive universe. Many of King’s books are set within a multiverse that includes various magical creatures and events, but 1922 is a stripped-down character drama that delivers on a more primal aspect of horror. The examination of twisted psychology and the revenge-centric storyline make it far closer in tone to the works of Edgar Allan Poe, particularly “The Tell Tale Heart” and “The Raven.” Nonetheless, the success of 1922 managed to surprise King himself, and is certainly worth a watch by any of his dedicated readers.

1922 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

