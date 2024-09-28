In the grand scheme of horror, there is no storyteller who has created more terror than Stephen King. From The Shining to Carrie and, of course, It, King has been responsible for generations of nightmare fuel. But even the creator of iconic characters such as Jack Torrence and Pennywise has his own fears, although they’re not exactly what one would expect…at all. In fact, the movie that scares King the most is one that countless toddlers have endured. The same man who came up with some of the most terrifying characters in film is afraid of an animated Disney classic.

Stephen King was Terrified of a Disney Classic

King’s career is one of the most everlasting and impressive. From countless bestsellers, many of which have been adapted into iconic feature films and series, the canon of his work continues to amaze and terrify audiences. But King’s own personal horror comes in the form of Walt Disney’s animated classic, Bambi. But, silly as it may sound, King’s views on what makes the picture so scary are deeply nuanced and had an effect on his storytelling.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, King explained that nearly anything can be horror and spoke about how his fear of Bambi is an example of this. When asked what drew him toward horror and the supernatural, King responded: “It’s built in.” He elaborated, “The first movie I ever saw was a horror movie. It was Bambi. When that little deer gets caught in a forest fire, I was terrified, but I was also exhilarated. I can’t explain it. My wife and kids drink coffee. But I don’t. I like tea. My wife and kids won’t touch a pizza with anchovies on it. But I like anchovies. The stuff I was drawn to was built in as part of my equipment.”

Though Bambi may have traumatized him, he has an appreciation for its effects. In fact, he finds joy in bringing about the same feeling for others through his own work. When asked if he ever feels shame about his literary pursuits, King replied: “No. I thought it was great fun to scare people.” His love for horror grew as he did, and the author graduated from the frights Bambi. “And I cut my teeth on horror comics like The Crypt of Terror.” In an ironic twister, a horror adaptation of Bambi is in the works, but King acknowledges that there is horror to be found in many childhood classics.

Stephen King Found Horror in Other Disney Films

Bambi wasn’t the only Disney film in which King found horrific elements a foot. In an essay from King tthat argues against the banning of frightening programs, he recognizes that the earliest fairy tales all the way through to Disney’s seminal classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, are filled with horror elements. Once again, King has a point. In fact, the more horrific elements of Snow White actually inspired the greatest villain of all time: The Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton). According to D23, Snow White’s success encouraged MGM’s pursuit of Oz, and its Evil Queen was a famous source for the witch. The witch has, of course, gone on to terrify generations of children, further proving King’s point. Many more classic Disney films incorporate dark elements as well, proving that this is a consistent theme.

Stephen King’s fear of Bambi may seem strange for such a masterful creator of Horror, but it makes perfect sense upon further examination. Many of Disney’s classic films are filled with horror and pure nightmare fuel and often serve as the first venture into the genre for viewers. Without those stories, we may never have experienced the terror of King’s classic stories.

