Stephen King is an outright literary legend whose name alone has become synonymous with the written word. A master of horror, King has also excelled in the science fiction, thriller, and psychological drama genres, all benefitting from his distinct wit and suspense. He is one of the most prolific writers out there, both in terms of number of books (about 65) and, often, in their page length.

Indeed, a few of his books are genuine doorstoppers, clocking in at over 1000 pages. With this in mind, this article ranks ten of the horror maestro's most substantial novels and collections, not solely by length but by their value to readers. These tomes include the epic dark fantasy of The Dark Tower and the time-twisting drama of 11/22/63. They range from post-apocalyptic epics to introspective reflections on trauma and destiny. While some might be a little overwhelming, the best provide an expansive world for readers to get lost in.

10 'Insomnia' (1994)

787 pages

Image via Viking

"The world's a lot more dangerous when you can't see it clearly." The main character in this one is Ralph Roberts, an elderly widower battling severe insomnia, which unlocks strange visions of otherworldly beings influencing the fate of humanity. As Ralph’s sleep deprivation intensifies, he uncovers a secret dimension intertwined with the Dark Tower universe. While the premise is fairly pulpy, King elevates it substantially with strong characterization and a lot of philosophical musing.

As a result, Insomnia blends supernatural suspense with poignant reflections on aging, death, and purpose. King throws a ton of ideas at this one, including horror, fantasy, drama, political intrigue, bursts of violence, and moments of hard-hitting emotion. His descriptions are also vivid throughout, particularly when describing Ralph's trippy visions. For all these reasons, Insomnia is certainly worth checking out, though the caliber of some of the other books on this list means that readers should only crack it open if they've tried all the other titles.

9 'Four Past Midnight' (1990)

763 pages

Image via Viking

"The world has teeth, and it can bite you with them any time it wants." Four Past Midnight is a collection comprising four novellas: the apocalyptic "The Langoliers," the meta "Secret Window, Secret Garden,” "The Library Policeman" (about a ghostly librarian's vengeance), and "The Sun Dog" (based around a malevolent camera). The strongest story is "Secret Window, Secret Garden," which explores writer Mort Rainey's psychological unraveling in the aftermath of plagiarism accusations.

Short story collections are tricky, as some people simply don't like the format. But for those who get a kick out of shorter fiction, Four Past Midnight is a decent clutch of tales, albeit not necessarily the author's best. The plots are all engaging, and they head into some truly unnerving territory. Some of the imagery in "The Sun Dog" is sure to make one's hair prickle uncomfortably. None of the stories is especially deep, aside from "Secret Window, Secret Garden," but sometimes, you just want a good old-fashioned chiller.

8 'Nightmares & Dreamscapes' (1993)

816 pages

Image via Viking

"We make up horrors to help us cope with the real ones." Nightmares & Dreamscapes is a diverse and impressive collection featuring 24 short stories that traverse supernatural encounters, murderous toys, nostalgic mysteries, and chilling psychological portraits. Highlights include “Dolan's Cadillac,” a gripping revenge tale, and “The Night Flier,” combining vampiric horror and dark satire. Likewise, "The End of the Mess" is a sharp statement on human violence, while "Home Delivery" puts a fresh spin on zombie apocalypse tropes.

Some of the tales are delightfully bizarre, like "The Ten O'Clock People," in which powerful figures in the US government are revealed to be bat-like monsters in disguise. The book is a great showcase for King's imaginative scope, though its breadth also means that it's a little uneven. Not every story succeeds, and some retread ground the author had explored in earlier books, but as a whole, this collection is a quirky horror gem.

7 'Wolves of the Calla' (The Dark Tower V, 2003)

714 pages

Image via Grant

"First comes smiles, then lies. Last is gunfire." The Dark Tower is probably King's most ambitious project. It's a grand dark fantasy with a Western flavor, kind of like a hybrid of The Lord of the Rings and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. The fifth installment resumes Roland Deschain's perilous quest toward the mysterious Tower, introducing readers to Calla Bryn Sturgis, a village plagued by marauding entities known as Wolves. Along the way, the book also links playfully to King's earlier classic, 'Salem's Lot.

The Dark Tower as a whole is commendably bold and grand-scale, though it's also something of a mixed bag. There are stretches that get tedious, and sometimes, the books' grim vibe can be offputting. Getting through the series is occasionally a slog, even if it's one that's usually rewarded in the end. In short, these books are not for everyone, but a certain subset of King fans holds them in high esteem for a reason.

6 'Wizard and Glass' (The Dark Tower IV, 1997)

787 pages

Image via Grant

"The world has moved on, and you cannot change what is past." The fourth Dark Tower book delves into Roland's past, recounting the tragedy of his youth and first love, Susan Delgado. Shifting significantly from previous volumes' momentum, the novel adopts a reflective tone, providing a glimpse into the origin of the protagonist's relentless obsession with the Tower. As a result, more than any other entry in the series, Wizard and Glass almost works as a standalone novel.

The love story is well-written, revealing a lot about Roland's character. King employs lyrical prose to portray the doomed romance, interwoven with intrigue, betrayal, and sacrifice. While this flashback might not be as action-packed as some of the earlier storylines, it adds some crucial context and significantly raises the stakes. Once again, this is a Dark Tower tale that bleeds over into King's other work; for example, much of it unfolds in a version of Topeka, Kansas, that has been ravaged by the plague from The Stand.

5 'The Dark Tower VII: The Dark Tower' (2004)

845 pages

Image via Grant

"Tell them of my love and tell them of my pain and tell them of my hope, which still lives." ​Volume VII is the last in the Dark Tower saga (though an eighth book, set between Wizard and Glass and Wolves of the Calla, would be published in 2012). Story-wise, it sees Roland and his diminishing ka-tet confronting terrifying obstacles in a multiverse collapsing around them. Their fellowship is bruised by loss, betrayal, and uncertainty, though not yet broken.

Like the series as a whole, Volume VII is sprawling, messy, complicated, frustrating, entertaining, and creative. It was divisive on release, with some fans embracing it and others practically reviling it. Some developments during the finale feel a little predictable, and a few sections wind up being more overwhelming than entertaining. Still, for all its faults, The Dark Tower is unique and immersive, repackaging King's usual horror elements within an epic, fantastical setting and connecting cleverly with the rest of his bibliography.

4 'Under the Dome' (2009)

1074 pages

Image via Scribner

"A coward judges all he sees by what he is." Under the Dome plunges the small town of Chester's Mill, Maine, into chaos when an invisible, impenetrable barrier abruptly isolates it from the outside world. The book got a fair amount of grief, with many mocking its perceived similarity to The Simpsons Movie. Despite this, it's actually a pretty good book, more than intriguing enough to justify a read (though its whopping page count is intimidating).

The conceit is devilishly simple, and King expands it into a study of human nature under pressure. Trapped within the dome, all the townsfolk's secrets and inner demons begin bubbling to the surface. Rather than relying on supernatural horrors, King builds tension through psychological upheaval and the breakdown of society. Under the Dome works because the ensemble cast is well-drawn, and they evolve believably throughout the book, though the twisty plot also keeps the reader on their toes.