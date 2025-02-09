Stephen King has published a staggering 65 novels and novellas since 1974. He shows no signs of stopping any time soon, with his next book, Never Finch, slated for publication in May. But the author's body of work emphasizes quality as well as quantity, containing some of the most acclaimed and influential horror stories of all time, like The Shining, It, and The Stand. On top of that, King has also penned some exceptional dramas, like Stand By Me and The Shawshank Redemption.

But what about the less famous novels? There are several lesser-known gems tucked away within King's 65 stories that deserve attention. Though they represent more of the deep cuts in King's bibliography, they are all worth checking out, especially for those who are fans of the author's more famous books. The following ten books might not be as iconic as the likes of Carrie, but they still pack a punch.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Shining Release Date June 13, 1980 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH RENT







BUY







Cast Danny Lloyd, Shelley Duvall, Jack Nicholson , Scatman Crothers Runtime 146 minutes Writers Diane Johnson, Stanley Kubrick

10 'Cycle of the Werewolf'

First Published: November 1983

Image via Land of Enchantment

"There is nothing of God or Light in that heartless sound - it is all black winter and dark ice." Cycle of the Werewolf is a short novel that blends horror with a calendar-like structure, chronicling a series of brutal werewolf attacks over a year in the small town of Tarker’s Mills. The protagonist is young Marty Coslaw, a paraplegic boy who uncovers the dark secret behind the killings.

Cycle of the Werewolf doesn't innovate within the genre; it just deploys its tropes effectively.

Cycle of the Werewolf served as the basis for the 1985 movie Silver Bullet, though the source material is more interesting than the adaptation. It's a flawed novel and a comparatively slight one, both narratively and literally (it's just 127 pages long). Nevertheless, the plot is well-executed, the atmosphere is delectable, and the lupine carnage, when it finally arrives, is thoroughly entertaining. Cycle of the Werewolf doesn't innovate within the genre; it just deploys its tropes effectively.

9 'The Eyes of the Dragon'

First Published: Fall 1984

Image via Viking

"I tell tales, not tea leaves." The Eyes of the Dragon represented King's first foray into fantasy, which, at the time, was jarring for much of his horror fanbase. Set in the kingdom of Delain, the book tells the story of Prince Peter, who is falsely accused of murdering his father, King Roland, and is imprisoned in a high tower. The true villain, the malevolent sorcerer Flagg, manipulates events to install Peter’s weak-willed brother Thomas as king. With only his wits and determination, Peter devises an escape plan to reclaim his rightful throne.

This novel very much pays homage to fairy tales and classic fantasy, particularly Tolkien. The plot is a little predictable (it was initially intended for younger readers), but the characters are interesting, including a dragon, a forlorn rabbit, and a wise old wizard, among others. King fans may also enjoy the book's connections to some of the author's works, The Dark Tower, most of all.