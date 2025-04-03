If you haven’t heard of Stephen King before, you should get in touch with the people at Guinness World Records, since the rock you're living under might well be the largest in the history of the world. He’s been one of the most popular and prolific authors of the past 50 years, having published too many stories to count, be they novels, novellas, or short stories. Of those, many have been adapted into movies (like It, Carrie, and Misery), and some have been adapted for TV, usually as a miniseries (like the early 1990s version of It and The Stand… twice).

On the other end of things, there aren’t actually too many Stephen King books that haven’t received an adaptation of some sort. The following are perhaps the most noteworthy at the time of writing, though time could well be very unkind to the following words, given there’s not (usually) anything stopping adaptations of the following Stephen King novels coming out at some point. Those yet-to-be-adapted works, as of early 2025, are outlined before, including novels King wrote under the pseudonym of Richard Bachman. To keep things more interesting, only works from 2007 or earlier are considered here, seeing as the more recent King books are automatically less likely to have adaptations. It’s more unusual if something has been around for a couple of decades (or more) without an adaptation, rather than a couple of years.

1 'Rage'

First published: September 13, 1977

Image via Signet Books

While Rage wouldn’t be difficult to adapt because of its length (it’s a very condensed 211 pages, which is very short by King’s standards), it would be difficult to adapt because of its subject matter. Essentially, Rage is about a troubled high school student who lashes out, killing one of his teachers with a gun and then going on to hold a classroom full of students hostage.

Stephen King himself has expressed a dislike of the book, especially in the wake of an increase in mass shootings at schools during the 1990s. The book h