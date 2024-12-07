There are few names that better personify the power of horror more than Stephen King. From Misery to It, King’s stories have inspired some of the most frightening films of all time, many of which have featured cameos from King himself. The author’s on-screen appearances aren’t limited to his own work, as he’s also appeared on The Simpsons and Sons of Anarchy. But King’s screen debut isn’t exactly one fans might expect. King’s first foray into the world of acting for the movies came in a small role in the cult classic Knightriders.

What Is ‘Knightriders’ About?

As far as cult classics go, there are few films that fit the definition more than Knightriders. Directed by George A. Romero (the renowned filmmaker behind Night of the Living Dead), the 1981 adventure flick follows Billy (Ed Harris), the leader of a band of bikers who work as Renaissance reenactors. Billy’s “King William” persona and his mission to lead the gang under Arthurian law threaten to strain the group. As issues arise, Billy is dealing with his own personal problems, with everything coming to a head when Morgan (Tom Savini), Billy’s rival, prepares to battle Billy for the right to rule the group.

The film’s unique mix of Arthurian aesthetic and modern ideas truly helps the picture stand out. A certified passion project for Romero, the movie has garnered a loyal and diverse fan base due to its mix of aesthetics and themes. Coupled with its dynamic mix of action and drama, the film has a special place in the hearts of many and, of course, brought Stephen King his first on-screen credit.

Stephen King Has a Small but Memorable Role in ‘Knightriders’

Stephen King has long been associated with the big screen, due in part to the many adaptations of his novels and short stories (Carrie alone has had several adaptations). But the author is also known for making appearances within the medium. Some of his best appearances include cameos in films based on his own work, such as It: Chapter Two, but he’s also shown up in popular shows such as Sons of Anarchy. However, it was a role deemed “Hoagie Man” in Knightriders that started the trend.

King appears in the crowd, naturally, eating a hoagie while watching a jousting tournament. His wife, Tabitha King, appears alongside him as he shovels down his sandwich and sips on a beer. It may be a brief role, but it’s a lot of fun to see the esteemed author play such a brazen character. Over the years, King has become known for his brash sense of humor, and it’s fantastic to see him really embrace that, and it’s certainly quite a way to begin his on-screen career. But, considering how separated the picture is from King’s normal work, it’s almost jarring to see him appear at first. However, King did have a connection with Romero, as, according to Slashfilm, his appearance was the first part of a collaboration. King would go on to pen the script for Romero’s next film, the classic anthology picture, Creepshow.

While King’s appearance as Hoagie Man may seem like something of a shock, it has since become a classic part of King’s filmography. It’s bold, hysterical, and loads of fun, not to mention a great way to kick off King’s long-standing cameo tradition. Without it, we may never have gotten King’s other famous appearances, and it serves as a fantastic launch for all that came afterward.

Knightriders is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

