In the early ‘70s, a talented young teacher despaired over the first draft of a novel he wrote in the laundry room of his trailer, so much so that he balled it up and threw it away. However, when his wife found and read the manuscript, she knew there was something remarkable on those pages, and encouraged him to see the project through to completion. It was the story of a tortured young girl with telekinetic powers; a meditation on victimhood, the corruption of religion, and just where the line is drawn between good and evil. It was a tough slog, but he stuck it out, it was picked up by a publisher, and he became one of the most celebrated writers of the 20th century. His name was Stephen King, and his debut novel was Carrie. It was an instant hit, and now, fifty-odd years later, this work of fiction continues to live on in the public consciousness.

Since King’s novel was released in 1974, there have been no fewer than five adaptations of the book, each taking the source material in different directions, with varying tones and messages. The story has been passed down through generations, with each one treasuring it as much as the last, and all undeniably finding something profound and relatable within its pages. As much as it is known as a horror story, it is the humanity of Carrie and its exploration of suffering that seems to really hold audiences' attention.

Carrie (1976)

A few short years after the release of the novel, a big-time screen adaptation was in motion, with a respected up-and-coming director at the helm and a veritable gang of stars-on-the-rise and established screen legends bringing the characters to life. Admittedly, the script did not marry itself to King’s original work, but the basic form of the story was there: Carrie White is a tormented young woman from an abusive religious home, whose supernatural abilities are unleashed upon her school when she becomes the target of a horrific prank. The delightful Sissy Spacek charged at the role with tremendous range and sincerity, cementing herself in the A-list and becoming a true icon of horror; veteran actress Piper Laurie agreed to come out of retirement to give her unforgettably manic portrayal of Margaret White. Superb acting, direction, and writing were further elevated by a mesmerizing score by Pino Donaggio, groundbreaking editing, and an unshakable sense of tension created by Brian De Palma. It was more than just a great horror movie, it was a great movie.

Not only was Carrie a huge hit upon release, but it did the unthinkable: garnered critical and awards attention rarely afforded to the horror genre. There were Academy Award nominations for Spacek and Laurie, which not only further validated the movie, but signaled a possibility for horror to be a sophisticated art form that wasn’t just for teenagers and weirdos. To this day, it is fondly remembered as one of the best movies of all time, and certainly among the greats of both the 1970s and the horror genre, and it achieved this by doing it all: by being sweet, funny, heartfelt, tense, terrifying and above all else, sympathetic. It made a true heroine out of a character that, for all intents and purposes, was seen as an antagonist and broadened the scope of what horror could achieve on screen.

Carrie The Musical (1988)

Proving that adapting successful, existing properties for musical theater is not such a modern phenomenon after all, Carrie the Musical hit Broadway in 1988 after a warm-up run in Stratford-upon-Avon. Production was disastrous from the off: several years of plans, rehearsals, and investment bids dragged on before financing was secured, and rehearsals were rife with technical issues, changes, and walkouts. Stage and screen icon Betty Buckley - who played compassionate gym teacher Miss Collins in the original movie - was brought on last minute to play Carrie’s fanatical mother Margaret. Once it hit Broadway for its ill-fated voyage, audience responses were mixed, but the critics absolutely savaged it, prompting financiers to withdraw, tanking the show after sixteen previews and five actual performances. This knee-buckling cocktail of technical overambition, sudden lack of funds, and prominent critical massacre quickly cemented Carrie The Musical as one of Broadway’s most infamous flops.

The show benefits from Lawrence D. Cohen - who wrote both the original 1976 Carrie script and the 2013 remake, as well as a number of other Stephen King adaptations - penning the book and bringing his wealth of first-hand knowledge of the story to the stage. As a very emotionally-driven narrative, Carrie lends itself to musical theater better than one might think and has a lot of fun with special effects sequences, lighting, and staging. Given that its initial failure was not simply because the show's concept was bad - and especially considering just how infamous it became for flopping - it is nice to see that Carrie the Musical enjoyed a few small revivals throughout the 2010s, getting the chance to show what it could do and earning back some of the respect that had been so savagely ripped away from it over 20 years earlier.

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

A few years before the horror reboot craze commenced, but well into the teenage slasher trend of the ‘90s, The Rage: Carrie 2 stumbled out of the gate and was met by upturned noses and very little fanfare. People simply weren’t up for a tacked-on extension of a now-classic horror story - especially when that story left almost all of its main characters dead. It is the tale of Rachel, a grungy teen from a broken family, who lives in the town once decimated on prom night - a legacy that casts a shadow over the place and maintains Carrie White’s reputation as a murderer. What Rachel doesn’t realize is that she is Carrie’s biological half-sister and that her own trauma and telekinetic abilities are destined to spiral out of control.

The movie naturally caught a lot of heat for being a pointless besmirchment of Carrie’s good name, and a tasteless rip-off catering to the "vulgar youths" of the late ‘90s. It really got an unfair reception that ensured it would never be allowed recognition for its strengths, of which there were many. Emily Bergl is strong in the lead role - especially for her screen debut - and decent exploration is given to the dynamics of high school relationships, particularly when fleeting romances are involved. No, it doesn’t have the sophistication or originality of the 1976 movie, but it does rework it in an engaging and imaginative way that suited its era and audience well. Of all the Carrie products out there, this one is easily the most unfairly maligned and deserving of a second look.

Carrie (2002)

Although the TV movie version of Carrie attracted decent numbers upon its broadcast in 2002, critics were not kind to it, and it has gone down as easily the most forgettable entry in the series. However, despite its cheap look, unpolished camera, editing work, and somewhat dated effects that probably looked passable in their day, there is a lot that this version of the story gets right. First and foremost is the casting of Angela Bettis, a bona fide indie scream queen with a penchant for playing sympathetic outcasts. Bettis brings incredible physical power and emotional understanding to her performance, which is bursting with brilliant touches such as a pigeon-toed walk and crossed eyes that she later used for May. Patricia Clarkson as the usually hysterical Margaret White approaches with a cool menace that makes for a compelling take on the character.

The other distinctive feature of the movie is its faithfulness to King’s novel, particularly when it comes to the framing device of Sue Snell and law enforcement narrating the story in flashback as their investigation proceeds. An interesting deviation is Carrie’s survival, which in some ways undermines her journey as the tortured protagonist whose only release - both literal and poetic - is in death. On the other hand, in an era marked by frequent real-life school massacres, it is possible that the makers wanted to soften the blow a bit and convey a message of hope even in the darkest of times. There were once plans for the Canadian-produced TV movie to open the door for a series that would apparently follow Carrie White in her new life on the run from her past. Although this never materialized, on its own, 2002's Carrie is a surprisingly worthy and watchable spin on King’s material.

Carrie (2013)

Director Kimberly Pierce took a more female-centric approach to her 2013 remake, successfully examining both Carrie and her mother as equally fragile and tormented women deserving of sympathy. The story plays out more in the style of a tragedy than it has before, with a focus on the mother-daughter relationship and exactly how trauma drives dysfunction. Julianne Moore plays Carrie’s mother as a profoundly troubled woman, who always seems on the brink of breakdown, who self-harms and evidently struggles with bitterness and loathing of herself and the world around her. Although Chloë Grace Moretz does well as the meek little churchmouse who just wants to be liked, she is missing the rougher edges that make the character such a logical target of torment.

The story is updated in ways that keep it fresh to modern audiences, such as the involvement of cell phones and circulation of unpleasant footage on the internet contributing to bullying techniques - and of course, principals who no longer have ashtrays to flip in their offices. Its style goes in a more visceral and violent direction - particularly in the scene which sees bully Chris (Portia Doubleday) meet her well-deserved comeuppance - but simultaneously aims to make Carrie the most sympathetic incarnation we’ve seen yet, one who spares the innocent even in the throes of terrible rage, and actually seems to value life. Of all the Carries, this one probably adds the least to the White world, but it is an enjoyable enough reimagining of the story, bolstered by strong performances and a director with a canny knack for telling the stories of troubled souls.

What Makes 'Carrie' So Special?

Of course, no other movie could live up to the Carrie of 1976. Between its influence on popular culture and the horror genre, and just how damn good of a film it is, anyone who attempted another version was already fighting a losing battle. Audiences see the later Carrie installments like kids see new stepmothers: to show them any affection would be an insult to the original mother. While later versions don’t cause any damage to the original or its legacy, they do round out the world of Carrie White, offering a variety of perspectives and tones that build a deeper understanding of the character. Oliver Twist has had no fewer than 28 screen incarnations over the years, and while there’s no sense in any of them trying to top the last or be the new Oliver!, each take on the same source material sheds new light, imploring audiences to see this old story in a different way, and come away with their views refreshed and perhaps changed in ways they did not expect.

Carrie has endured for almost 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down. It has spanned generations, both in terms of the original book and movie’s longevity, and the way that it continues to be reworked. What really speaks to people about the story is the journey of a good person doing terrible things, how the most vulnerable people reach a threshold at which all their hurt and trauma manifests in destructive ways, and the tragedy of these people’s wasted potential. Boiled down to the bare bones, Carrie is a story of people who never stand a chance and the sorrow of their inevitable decline. It’s not even about the horror, but about the humanity.