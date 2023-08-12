The Big Picture Cujo is one of Stephen King's most terrifying and heart-wrenching stories, yet it is often overlooked compared to his other works.

The horror in Cujo comes from how the situation is rooted in reality and not the supernatural, where a friendly St. Bernard turns rabid and traps a mother and her son in their car on a hot summer day.

Cujo is scary because it feels impossible to escape the situation, as the characters are innocent victims caught in a battle against a normally lovable dog. It is a slow-burn horror tale that is truly nightmare-inducing.

The name Stephen King is synonymous with the horror genre, and for good reason; the man is a genius when it comes to all things scary. He has many a terrifying novel under his belt, with several having been turned into films that became instant classics such as Carrie and IT. The film adaptations of his novels have garnered sequels and reboots over the years, and he’s still one of the best-selling horror authors out there — proving he remains just as relevant today as he always has been. But while we may all know and love King’s work, it’s understandable that some things tend to slip a little more under the radar, and one of his most terrifying yet overlooked in comparison to other works is Cujo.

Released in 1983, Cujo told the story of a St. Bernard named Cujo who contracts rabies and goes on a murderous rampage. Caught in the crossfire is a mother and her young son, trapped inside their car on a hot summer day as Cujo lingers nearby. The film was by no means a flop but in comparison to some of King’s other adaptations, it’s not quite as praised or talked about, yet it really is one of his most terrifying and heart-pounding stories. Now, it’s celebrating its 40th anniversary, and it’s time to give Cujo its much-deserved praise for the nightmares it has caused.

What Is 'Cujo' About?

Cujo, as mentioned, is a friendly St. Bernard — your typical family pet. One day, he’s out chasing a wild rabbit and sticks his head inside a hole, only to be bitten in the nose by a rabid bat. His transformation from a classic good boy to a bloodthirsty killing machine is slow and gradual, but when it fully kicks in there’s no preparing for the terror he’ll unleash. St. Bernards are known for being super friendly and lovable, so it’s an especially excellent choice to pick that specific breed for such a horrific tale. Cujo is a classic Beethoven-esque fluff ball who you just want to cuddle and play fetch with, so when he turns rabid it’s both terrifying and heart-wrenching.

In fact, that’s an added layer to the terror of the dog himself — the sadness of the entire situation. Cujo isn’t a bad dog or a mean one, he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and his entire being is changed because of it. In fact, the book actually follows a Cujo POV at times, where you get to read his thoughts and fear as the rabies takes over his body. It’s heartbreaking, and it just makes his eventual rampage all the more tragic knowing there was truly no controlling it. By the time he goes on his spree he’s not the Cujo we first met, nor is he the Cujo that the Trentons met, he’s not even Cujo at all by that point. He’s sick and out of control, and though it’s certainly not his fault, it’s still hard to watch unfold.

'Cujo' Is One of Stephen King's Most Grounded Stories

Cujo’s almost victims, whom he stalks for the majority of the film, are Donna (Dee Wallace) and her young son Tad (Danny Pintauro). The pair arrive at the home of Cujo’s owners for some car repairs but are ultimately trapped inside their broken-down Pinto by the fully rabid Cujo. It’s a hot summer day and their car is pooched, let alone the air conditioning, and the young Tad is fading fast from both heatstroke and dehydration. Donna’s desperation to save Tad makes for an intense arc, as she tries to figure out how to get past Cujo to find help or even a simple glass of water. Eventually, realizing Tad is running out of time, Donna makes a break for the house. She manages to fight Cujo off with a baseball bat and is able to revive a severely overheated and dehydrated Tad, but it’s still so hard to relax after such an intense final act.

The beauty of Cujo’s horror is how simplistic it is. It doesn’t rely on fancy effects or even a super scary-looking dog. The film is scary because of how regular everything is. Cujo is just a regular dog, Donna and Tad are just a regular mother and son — and they all happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. The blistering and inescapable summer heat and the fact that Tad and Donna are trapped in their car with no hope of rescue is just so… hopeless. In the novel, they don’t make it out, or rather, Tad doesn’t. Though the film changes the character’s ultimate fate, there’s still no denying his entire arc is hard to watch. These are characters who, like Cujo, haven’t done anything wrong. Yes, Donna is having an affair, but is this really her karma? And what did poor Tad do to deserve this? It’s a brutal and dark film. Its limited location and story feel suffocating, and its characters are innocent souls who are victims of circumstance. It’s perhaps one of Stephen King’s most grounded in-reality stories, as there’s no supernatural element or otherworldly interference to be had; it’s all atmosphere.

What Makes 'Cujo' So Scary?

Cujo isn’t just scary because it follows a rabid dog — though that’s certainly a factor — It’s scary because the situation feels impossible to make it out of. It’s a race against time and the elements, and a battle against something that is normally so lovable and unscary. While it may seem tame in concept, watching the events unfold is horrifying, uncomfortable, and every other synonym you can think of. In fact, that seems to be King’s specialty; a slow-burn horror tale with simplistic elements that all come together to create a show-stopping (and nightmare-inducing) tale. Cujo is a stellar example and deserves to be regarded as often as King’s other works. Stephen King himself has even said he considers Cujo among the best of “smaller picture” adaptations of his works — AKA films made for cheap. It’s clear why he likes it, it really does stay just true enough to its source material (besides a major tweak) and it brings the horrors depicted to life in a gruesome and brutal fashion. Happy 40th anniversary Cujo, you scary little good boy.