If you have a good memory, but don’t use much of that brainpower to read, you may hear the words “The Dark Tower” and think to yourself, “Oh, yeah, that messy and not-great 2017 film with Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. Whatever happened to that?” Whatever happened to it indeed. It was the first part of what could’ve been a movie series, taking elements from books 1 and 3 of Stephen King’s epic The Dark Tower series, but it mashed them all into something kind of unsatisfying.

There are seven main books in The Dark Tower series, plus an eighth that counts as an interquel (of sorts), and a prequel novella called The Little Sisters of Eluria. There are also other stories, mostly comics, but what’s being focused on here is the main series of The Dark Tower, why it works so well as a book series, and why it would be hard – though perhaps not impossible – to adapt it. A film series would be ambitious and have to condense things, while a TV series would probably mean having to work in some alienating stuff, or things that work better on the page than on the screen. For the following article, these potential difficulties would likely affect both film and TV show adaptations of The Dark Tower books.