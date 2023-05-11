Several horror franchises and familiar faces have been receiving their day in the sun as of late with Kyra Elise Gardner diving into Child’s Play with her documentary Living with Chucky and a look at the incredible career of Robert Englund in Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. The latest title to terrorize audiences will come by way of the documentary, Stephen King on Screen, a feature that will pull back the curtain on the master of horror. Today, GamesRadar+ has dropped an exclusive clip of frequent Stephen King collaborator, Mike Flanagan, in which he speaks about bringing the screams from page to screen and the driving force behind the writer.

In the clip, Flanagan, who previously helmed King-based features Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, praises the legendary author’s creation of strong female characters in his projects. For this inspiration, Flanagan credits King’s treasured marriage to his wife Tabitha King, to whom he’s dedicated several of his titles, as well as his tight-knit relationship with his mother and Tabitha’s sisters. As Flanagan speaks about the “remarkable women” of the writer’s life, brief moments from movies including It: Chapter Two, Big Driver, and Knightriders roll. The touching story of how Tabitha essentially saved her husband’s career by pushing him to complete the now-classic Carrie is also mentioned by Flanagan as he recounts pivotal moments in the couple’s time together that helped to shape King’s career.

Had it not been for his wife, King may have never gotten himself off the ground with not only his beloved horror novels but also the copious amounts of films he’s seen go into production. While we have our fan-favorite franchises like Child’s Play and Scream, the world of King is one beyond that of any singular story as the author has been able to tap into our worst fears and create some of the most terrifying monsters, situations, and pits of humanity.

What's Stephen King on Screen About?

As you could probably guess by the title, the documentary will pull back the curtain on some of the writer’s most popular film adaptations of his works. Along with Flanagan, the title will also feature interviews with other collaborators of King’s including Tim Curry, James Caan, Frank Darabont, and Tom Holland as they share their experiences working on productions like IT, Misery, Children of the Corn, and more.

King fans in the UK can plan to catch the doc on digital on June 26 while audiences in the United States and Canada can keep their eyes peeled for a theatrical release later this summer. Adding yet another title to his cinematic takeover, the author will soon celebrate the arrival of his 1973 short story, The Boogeyman, which will land in theaters on June 2. Check out a trailer for The Boogeyman below.