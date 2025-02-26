Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Monkey.Stephen King is well known for connecting his stories and books together (and even throwing in a few references to other authors), creating a multilayered universe full of Easter eggs. That extends to the directors who adapt his works, too: fans of the Dark Tower books are sure to notice whenever the number 19 appears in any other King movie. Osgood Perkins is the latest filmmaker to include references to other famous King properties in his new film The Monkey. Based on the short story written by Stephen King, the movie follows Hal (Theo James) who has to put a stop to the cursed toy monkey that has been haunting his family for decades. Perkins added a few callbacks to other King works, but you have to pay close attention to pick up on them. Even then, if you’ve only seen the movie versions of the stories referenced, you may miss out on the full meaning behind one of the shout-outs. But not to worry; each reference is explained here, even one that was planned but sadly never used.

'The Monkey' Includes a Nod to Stephen King's 'Misery'

Image via Neon

The most obvious Easter egg in The Monkey is in the form of the babysitter (Danica Dreyer) of young Hal and Bill (Christian Convery): she shares her name with Annie Wilkes, the obsessed fan from Misery. Even cooler is that "Babysitter Annie," as Tatiana Maslany calls her, is more than just a name-drop. The very fact that she’s a babysitter is a direct reference to the original Misery novel, rather than the Rob Reiner movie where she was just a nurse.

The Monkey's Annie is far nicer and less murderous than either of her counterparts, but since she falls victim to the monkey's curse, she's also more tragic. In the novel, Annie's babysitting gig also ends in tragedy, but not for her; she was charged with looking after the children who lived downstairs from her when she was a young girl herself. Her current victim, Paul Sheldon (played by James Caan in the movie), discovers through a morbid scrapbook that Annie set fire to her apartment building just so she didn't have to deal with those “brats” anymore.

Osgood Perkins Wanted to Include More Stephen King References in 'The Monkey'