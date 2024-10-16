This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Stephen King's legacy on the screen will continue thanks to an upcoming television adaptation. According to Deadline, Fairy Tale has been revived at A24 as a television show. The project was previously supposed to be a movie distributed by Universal Pictures, but when the studio realized that the narrative was simply too large to be displayed through a feature, the project was abandoned. Long-form storytelling won't be an issue for an entire season of television. Fairy Tale will consist of ten episodes, with the production company bringing audiences to Stephen King's first attempt at creating a world within the fantasy genre.

A young boy is about to enter a world larger than anything he could've imagined. Fairy Tale follows the story of a teenager who inherits the keys to a portal that can take him to a magical world where good and evil are in a constant power struggle. The protagonist of the story, Charlie Reade, will only have one opportunity to save this new world from its complete destruction. Paul Greengrass is currently attached to the development of the Fairy Tale adaptation. The filmmaker was supposed to direct the story, back when it was meant to be a movie.

Some of the executive producers for Fairy Tale include Peter Rice, Stephen King, Paul Greengrass and J.H. Wyman, who has also signed on to serve as the showrunner for the upcoming series. Before diving deep into the journey of Charlie Reade and the world he's supposed to save, Greengrass directed titles such as The Bourne Supremacy and Captain Phillips. The Bourne franchise allowed Greengrass to develop a working relationship with Universal Pictures, which is why he was involved with Fairy Tale back when the project was being developed as a film. The filmmaker will have a second chance to work on Charlie's adventures now that the story will be a television series.

With Halloween just around the corner, there's no denying that Stephen King adaptations will always be present during the spooky season. Some titles that have taken inspiration from the work of the acclaimed horror author include Salem's Lot and The Boogeyman. Salem's Lot premiered earlier this month on Max, with the adaptation being written and directed by Gary Dauberman. Fairy Tale will expand upon the vast legacy Stephen King has created with his books, as Charlie Reade attempts to save a world that isn't his own.

A release date for the Fairy Tale television series hasn't been announced. You can watch Salem's Lot on Max now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

