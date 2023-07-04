Having written over 70 books and hundreds of short stories, Stephen King has provided the source material for dozens of movies over the past five decades. From classics like The Shining, Carrie, and Misery, to contemporary hits like It and Gerald's Game, and a few infamous entries like Maximum Overdrive and The Lawnmower Man, King's name (both in film and literature) has largely become synonymous with horror. With such a vast list of publications and movie adaptations, though, the author's work is not exclusive to a single genre. In fact, his favorite movies based on his books aren't even horror.

What Are Stephen King's Favorite Adaptations of His Books?

In 2016, Stephen King sat down with Deadline's Mike Felming Jr. to talk about his career, specifically focusing on the role of the literary author in Hollywood. Between lambasting Kubrick's unfaithful adaptation of The Shining and expressing appreciation for contemporary directors like Lars Von Trier and Ben Affleck, King received the blatant question of what his favorite adaptations of his works have been. He responded somewhat open-endedly but unambiguously named two titles, stating, "I have a number that I like, but I love The Shawshank Redemption and I've always enjoyed working with Frank (Darabont)... And I love that Rob Reiner thing, Stand By Me."

The two movies, The Shawshank Redemption and Stand By Me, are not like the other Stephen King works that have become such successful films. For starters, neither is based on a novel. King published both of them as short stories in his 1982 collection Different Seasons. Moreover, both of their titles were changed for the screen. The Shawshank Redemption is an abbreviation of the novella's full title: Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption. Meanwhile, Stand By Me's source material is simply titled The Body. Both adaptations required some additions, omissions, and changes from the page, as is typical for nearly all book-to-film translations. However, their most conspicuous shared trait is the fact that neither are horror movies.

'Stand By Me' and 'The Shawshank Redemption' Are Straightforward Dramas With Minimal Horror

Rob Reiner's 1987 Stand By Me is a coming-of-age drama and is perhaps the definitive film in that subgenre. It focuses on four pre-teen boys who go on an overnight trek through the Oregon woods to find a dead body with hopes of becoming hometown heroes. Along the way, they learn about themselves and grow up in ways that feel sincere, evoking empathy and nostalgia within the viewers.

The Shawshank Redemption came out in 1994 and centers around the 19-year sentence of the (presumably) innocent Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) at Shawshank Prison. Considered one of the greatest prison movies of all time, and famously the best movie ever according to IMDb's Top 250 list, Shawshank is a timeless emotional tour-de-force with iconic performances, quotes, and shots throughout. Subtle and slow-moving, though, the epic genre might not be the first thing one thinks of when they consider the twisted, creative mind of Stephen King.

Neither film can be considered horror by any reasonable stretch of the imagination. Sure, Stand By Me has the McGuffin of the dead body and a bit of gross-out imagery in the form of a pie-eating contest gone wrong. However, the latter is dealt with in humor, while the former is presented as a tender and purposeful plot device. Ultimately, the film is not about the corpse, but the journey along the way to it, and the body ends up being an unembellished metaphor for mortality in these young characters' ceaselessly accelerating lives. Likewise, Shawshank has its spooky moments, notably when Andy Dufresne faces physical and sexual abuse at the prison, but these only make up a small fraction of the story, and again, they are included as truthful representations of the character's situations rather than as abject horror conventions.

In short, both The Shawshank Redemption and Stand By Me focus more on character and story than they do on scares. Rather than frights, phenomenal performances, directions, screenplays, and scores ensure the films' endurance in popular and cinematic history. They also operate entirely in the realm of reality, sparing viewers of any of the supernaturalism that King usually incorporates into his work. Perhaps these are among the principal reasons that they have stood the test of time among Stephen King adaptations — they are accessible to even non-horror fans, as their foremost themes invite identifiability from all viewers.

What Genres Has Stephen King Written Other Than Horror?

These movies do not water down their source material either. It is not as if Shawshank and Stand By Me were horror stories that Hollywood simply repurposed as dramas. The films are tonally and narratively consistent with King's original work, which is of high literary merit and certainly falls outside of his expected horror mold. They serve as a reminder that King is an effective and talented writer in multiple areas, and is just as capable of telling an emotionally riveting story as a terrifying fright-fest. He would prove this talent again in 1996 when he published the serial novel The Green Mile, which Frank Darabont again adapted for the screen to fruitful dramatic ends in 1999. In the 21st century, King would experiment with science fiction in 11/22/63 and Under The Dome, both of which would become television series on Hulu and CBS, respectively. He has also written non-fiction, with notable titles including 2000's On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft and 2004's Faithful: Two Diehard Boston Red Sox Fans Chronicle The Historic 2004 Season, co-written with Stewart O'Nan. Oh, and he wrote The Dark Tower books— an eight-novel high fantasy series that has been likened to The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones.

Evidently, King is more than just a genre writer, and naturally, the films based on his works can do more than just scare. At the same time, though, both Darabont and Reiner have proven their ability to adapt King's creepier works as well. After The Green Mile, Darabont would make a prolific film out of King's much more horror-driven The Mist in 2007. Likewise, four years after Stand By Me, Reiner directed Misery, again, a more grounded Stephen King story, but this time a far more frightening one. All in all, King's choices for his favorite adaptations may be notable for their lack of horror iconography, but it all goes to show that the best storytellers — whether working with the camera or the pen — can navigate narratives of all genres.