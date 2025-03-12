Hasbro may be best known for their Marvel Legends and Transformers figures, but the other major franchise they have under their belt is G.I. Joe. The popular 80s toyline has been celebrated in the company's G.I. Joe Classified Series. The latest edition to this line is going to bring horror and G.I. Joe together. It may even be a character you didn't know existed, as Hasbro has announced that Richard “Crystal Ball” King is the next niche character to be hitting store shelves.

Revealed at Walmart Collector Con, the six-inch-scale figure is based on the character created by horror legend and author Stephen King. He created the hero for King’s son Owen, who was a massive fan of the franchise. His son even helped shape the character because Owen wanted a magician on the G.I. Joe team. The figure itself will be a Walmart exclusive and will come with a handful of mystic accessories. This includes an alternate hand, D.I.R.E. (Dread-Inducing Response Energy) Tech-projected monster mask and lenticular hypno-shield with attachable fear manifestation. If that was enough, there's also a spectrally-charged sword, a crystal ball with ghostly tendis and a weapon accessory. Also, if you thought the character and figure had an uncanny resemblance to another genre icon, Vincent Price (The House on Haunted Hill), that was the idea. Just looking at this figure is enough to hear Price’s infamous voice haunt your skull.

The future of ‘G.I. Joe’ on the Big Screen