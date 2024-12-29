There is no one quite as uniquely qualified as the King of Horror to crown the greatest villain, so when Stephen King gives a character that title, we listen, no matter how ludicrous it may initially seem. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, King proclaimed a certain character as the "greatest make-believe villain to come along since Hannibal Lecter." Between being praised by King and being compared to the infamous, brilliant, and cannibalistic Hannibal, this character must be truly twisted and wicked — we can only imagine the kind of monster he is referring to. What we don't imagine is the prim and proper, clad in ghastly pink and constantly spurious Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Despite this instinctive shock, the more we think about Umbridge, the more our stomach curdles, making us realize maybe King does know what he is talking about.

Stephen King Puts Dolores Umbridge Among the Greats

King collaborated with EW to review the fifth installment of the Harry Potter franchise in 2003, and upon reading the novel, he easily named Umbridge as the best part of the book. At first glance, it doesn't seem as if the "gently smiling Dolores Umbridge, with her girlish voice, toadlike face, and clutching, stubby fingers" would reach the status of "greatest make-believe villain." This is especially since she shares a franchise with "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named" who is already the overarching, powerful antagonist that leers over the dark events of each story. But as King describes, Voldemort feels "too far out in the supernatural ozone to qualify," whereas what makes Umbridge so effective is how grounded her character is.

The Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher is deeply terrifying because of how relatable she is — unfortunately. She is a play on the "Really Scary Teacher" from when we were children; the one that made our stomachs heave with dread when we went to school; the one we couldn't bear to make eye contact with. It exploits our childhood memories and nostalgia to craft a cunning and pitiless caricature of how we perceive our most feared teacher. "We turn the pages partly in fervent hopes that she will get her comeuppance… but also in growing fear of what she will get up to next." says King. "For surely a teacher capable of banning Harry Potter from playing Quidditch is capable of anything."

Dolores Umbridge Marks a Dark Shift in the 'Harry Potter' Franchise