Nothing says the spooky season more than a Stephen King adaptation. While we have new adaptations coming out this year, like the Max version of Salem's Lot hitting streaming in October, there are some other classics that fans like to revisit. One of the best versions of King's work comes in the form of It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the two films brought us Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise, haunting the children of Derry. Now, you can watch It: Chapter Two on Netflix this Halloween season!

Chapter Two followed the kids of Derry who thought they'd defeated Pennywise back in town. The adults had to deal with the ramifications of Pennywise's torment and it had some of the best adult casting to the kids we saw in the first film. James McAvoy as an older version of Jaeden Martell's Bill was inspired as was Jessica Chastain's take on Beverly after Sophia Lillis. So much of this movie just worked because of the work the first part put in and it made for a really great pairing of King stories. Now, you can watch it on Netflix.

If you want more of Pennywise after It: Chapter Two, you can watch the original TV movie on Max. The Tim Curry film from 1990 is heading to he streaming service in October and you too can be afraid to shower like many of us were as kids. Pennywise in that shower drain? Actually the most terrifying thing on this planet. But it is important to note that It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two are some of the best bits of King storytelling out there.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The It movies really had no right being as perfect as they are. Past adaptations of King's work are beloved but are not necessarily films that really embodied the books that King wrote. In the past, King has voiced his opinion on things like Stanley Kubrick's version of The Shining and how much he hates it. But he has voiced his support for Mike Flanagan's Doctor Sleep adaptation. King went as far as to say that Flanagan's Doctor Sleep "redeems" the Kubrick film. But when it comes to the It movies, King has been very vocal in his support of both of the Muschietti films.

Now, you can watch revisit Pennywise the Dancing Clown on Netflix in October.

