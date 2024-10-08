Now that spooky season is officially upon us, there's no better time to be a Stephen King fan, and yet another of his adaptations is moving up the streaming charts. It (2017), which was Bill Skarsgård's debut performance as Pennywise the Clown, has joined the sequel, It Chapter Two, in the Max top 10. The film currently sits in the #3 spot, falling only behind Tim Burton's Corpse Bride and a more recent King adaptation, Salem's Lot. It is set in 1989 and tells the story of a group of bullied kids who work together to destroy a shape-shifting monster who takes the form of a clown and preys on children in their hometown of Derry. The film stars Jack Dylan Grazer and Finn Wolfhard and currently sits at an 85% score from critics and an 84% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Andy Muschietti directed It, with a script from Chase Palmer, Gary Dauberman, and Cary Joji Fukunaga. The It movies are still considered Muschietti's most famous work, but he recently stepped into the comic book genre to test his mettle with The Flash, the final movie in the DCEU. Before It, he directed Mama, the 2013 supernatural horror film starring Jessica Chastain and Game of Thrones veteran Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Fukuaga is best known for his work directing Daniel Craig in the 2021 James Bond film, No Time to Die, and he's also been tapped to helm the upcoming Jo Nesbø adaptation, Blood on Snow, which stars Tom Hardy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Palmer is best known for his work on Naked Singularity, and Dauberman is famous for The Nun movies and Annabelle Comes Home.

What Else Is Streaming on Max?

Max has been the premiere destination for all the best horror content this Halloween season. Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's team-up movie, Interview With the Vampire, has also been a mainstay in the Max top 10, along with one of the most iconic horror face-offs of all-time, Freddy vs. Jason. Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's witchy supernatural fantasy comedy, Practical Magic, has also been a smash hit on Max since being added to the platform this month, and A24's Civil War has also been consistently in the top 10 for several weeks.

It (2017) Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town's children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise. Director Andres Muschietti Cast Bill Skarsgard , Finn Wolfhard , Jaeden Martell , Javier Botet Sophia Lillis , Owen Teague Runtime 135 minutes Studio New Line Cinema

