Stephen King is famous for connecting his stories, often setting them in the same fictional towns such as Derry or having characters appear in multiple works that aren’t direct sequels to each other. The Dark Tower series hinges on all of his stories – and even King himself – being connected into one huge multiverse. King has also written stories inspired by the likes of H.P. Lovecraft and Arthur Conan Doyle, but he rarely takes specific characters from the works of other authors and puts them in his own worlds.

One exception is the titular character from the Jack Reacher series written by Lee Child. King included multiple references to the hulking ex-military investigator in his 2009 novel Under the Dome, not just as a fictional character, but as a real person with a connection to another character in the book. While Reacher doesn’t appear in person, the idea that he’s out there somewhere in the book’s universe is fascinating, especially since Under the Dome seems very different from the crime thrillers from which he originates – at least on the surface.

Jack Reacher Is a Real Person in the Universe of ‘Under the Dome’

Image via Paramount Pictures

Under the Dome follows the story of a small Maine town called Chester’s Mill that mysteriously gets cut off from the outside world by an invisible dome. While the military operates outside to figure out the cause and get people out, there are also two ex-Army people on the inside: Jackie Wettington, a police officer for Chester’s Mill, and Dale “Barbie” Barbara, basically a drifter in town. Both are tapped by Colonel Cox from the outside to keep things under control inside the dome, and that’s where Jack Reacher comes in. While he’s never actually present during the events of the book – or the show for that matter – he’s brought up twice, both times in reference to Wettington. Cox explains that Wettington broke up a drug ring in Germany while in the Army and "was personally recommended by a man named Jack Reacher." Later, it’s implied that Jackie worked directly with Reacher at some point when Colonel Cox tells her that “Jack Reacher says hello,” to which Jackie asks if that was who gave Cox her number. The name isn’t a coincidence, either; the Jack Reacher in question is specifically referred to as "the toughest goddamn Army cop that ever served."

A Jack Reacher reference is interesting, but how does a character from a series of military thrillers fit into the universe of an author mostly known for horror? To start with, Under the Dome isn’t really horror; it’s firmly a science-fiction novel, albeit one that still has horrific moments and leans more into the “soft” side of sci-fi. That means it focuses less on the realistic technical aspects of technology/science (like in hard sci-fi) and more on the personal development of the characters interacting with those sci-fi elements (i.e., the mysterious dome that appears and seals off a small town from the outside world). This makes it a lot easier to pull in characters from fiction that’s more grounded in the real world. Under the Dome also has a very military-centric plot, with Barbie and Jackie both being ex-Army, and the two of them working directly with the military forces outside the dome. Because of the strong military presence in the novel, Jack Reacher fits in better than you’d first expect despite the genre being so different from his own.

Stephen King and Lee Child Are Fans of Each Other’s Work

Close

But regardless of how well Jack Reacher fits into the universe, why would Stephen King want to put a reference to him in the first place? It turns out that Stephen King is a huge Lee Child fan – and Child greatly respects King in return. King joined Lee for a discussion during Lee's 2015 tour for the Reacher novel Make Me, where King explicitly said he is a fan of Child's work. And according to The Independent, Child said that "It was like meeting someone you've known for 40 years. I've read him and he's read me and now we know all we need to know about one another." To top it all off, Lee Child actually provided a pull quote for one of the later editions of Under the Dome, saying "Seven words: The best yet from the best ever." It seems to cement not only their mutual respect, but also that Child is more than fine with Jack Reacher joining the King multiverse.

Whether or not Reacher will show up in any future Stephen King books is unknown, but Under the Dome sets a cool precedent nonetheless. Maybe Lee Child will return the favor and sneak a King reference into Reacher's world.