Big screen adaptations of Stephen King novels have been a high point for the careers of a plethora of actors, including Jack Nicholson, Kathy Bates, Bill Skarsgård, Tom Hanks, and Sissy Spacek. However, one intriguing “what if” scenario nearly had actor and comedian John Candy cast in the lead role in the 1996 film Thinner, by Fright Night and Child's Play director Tom Holland. Thankfully for him, it seems it was a wise choice to turn the role down.

Based on King’s 1984 novel written under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, Thinner tells the story of Billy Halleck, an overweight lawyer who accidentally kills an elderly Romani woman, Suzanne Lempke, while distracted behind the wheel. After being acquitted of manslaughter due to his connections to the Judge and the local police department, Halleck finds himself cursed by the dead woman’s father. The curse causes Billy to uncontrollably lose weight until he is practically a skeleton, no matter how much food he eats.

Why Did Stephen King Want John Candy in Thinner?

Earlier this year, Scream Factory released a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray of Holland’s film which features a special commentary track with producer Mitchell Galin, who also produced another one of King’s adaptations, The Night Flier. In the interview, Galin reveals that Stephen King originally wanted John Candy, one of the most beloved comedians of his time, to play the role of Billy Halleck. King joked, “We’ll pay him [Candy] a nice chunk of money, and we’ll save his life.” But Galin explains that this was more than just a joke. The Thinner crew members were genuinely pursuing Candy to play the lead role yet, they did not get positive feedback from Candy.

Galin goes on to say, “The fact is he didn’t spark to the material or didn’t want to do it; whatever the reason, you respect it. So, we did reach out to him, we didn’t get positive feedback, and then we started the process of looking for the lead, and I was a big fan of Robert Burke.” Whether Candy made the right or wrong decision, Galin says that there was not much else to do besides respect the actor’s creative decision and move forward. The role was eventually given to Robert John Burke of RoboCop 3 fame.

Candy Made the Right Decision to Decline the Horror Role

King’s comments suggest that the team’s primary motivation for casting Candy was less about his acting and more about exploiting his weight for the role. Candy, best known for films such as Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Uncle Buck, and Home Alone, is often regarded as one of the best actors in the comedy genre. Candy’s charm and talent went far beyond his physicality and appearance. In recent years, many actors have spoken out about feeling pressure to lose weight for their careers, and Hollywood’s tendency to typecast actors as the “fat friend”.

Candy’s health was likely a significant factor in his decision to decline the role. To play a convincing portrayal of Billy Halleck, he would have had to lose a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time to look like Billy’s skeletal figure by the end of the film. Robert John Burke, who wore a fat suit when the character weighed his heaviest, actually lost about 20 pounds during filming. The role would have likely been quite physically taxing for Candy, who unfortunately passed away two years before the film was released. Similar conversations have been brought up concerning actor Tom Hanks, who was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2013. Medical professionals stated that his dramatic weight loss and weight gain from movie roles could have affected his health.

Thinner is often considered one of the worst Stephen King cinematic adaptations, especially when compared to other films like The Shining, Misery, and The Shawshank Redemption. Some critics have suggested that taking on the campy role in Thinner could have damaged Candy’s reputation in Hollywood. Ultimately, John Candy was right to say no to the role of Billy Halleck, not only because the film flopped with audiences but also because it would have turned his weight into a spectacle and potentially jeopardized his health.

