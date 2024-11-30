Stephen King has been involved in a few miniseries over the years. Many of his works, like It, The Stand, The Outsider, and countless others have been adapted into TV miniseries. King was so unhappy with Stanley Kubrick's version of The Shining that he wrote his own 1997 miniseries of his novel. King has worked on some of these miniseries (for example, he wrote the screenplay for The Stand), but in 2004, he took a big risk when he decided to develop Kingdom Hospital, a reimagining of Lars von Trier's The Kingdom. Sadly, critics and audiences weren't so kind to King's version of the story.

Lars von Trier's 'The Kingdom' Came Out in 1994

In the early 90s, Danish director Lars Von Trier was known for his Europa trilogy, made up of the films The Element of Crime, Epidemic, and Europa. In 1994, he created, wrote, and directed the miniseries The Kingdom. Made up of four episodes, the series takes place at a hospital in Copenhagen, where the odd doctors and their patients experience unexplainable phenomena.

The Kingdom is best described as terrifyingly weird, sort of like a Danish version of Twin Peaks. The success of The Kingdom allowed von Trier to make two sequel miniseries over the years, first with The Kingdom II in 1997, followed by The Kingdom: Exodus in 2022. Although von Trier has become one of film's most celebrated directors with films like Dancer in the Dark and Melancholia, he told Screen Daily partially why he is drawn to revisiting the bizarre world of The Kingdom every now and then, saying, “I can understand why directors would like to make things longer [for TV] because they will get more time to develop their characters." That's what worked best for The Kingdom, an ensemble story that takes its time and sits in its creepy atmosphere rather than rushing through the beats.

Stephen King Brought 'Kingdom Hospital' to ABC in 2004

Stephen King was a big fan of The Kingdom, so ten years after the first episodes, the famed novelist decided to make an adaption for network TV on ABC called Kingdom Hospital. The miniseries moved from Copenhagen to Maine, of course, and is just as odd as the original. You don't get more out there than scenes of an Antubis (which looks like a giant anteater) protecting a little girl. Kingdom Hospital was fantasy horror and certainly nothing like ER.

Producer Richard Dooling explained to Lilja's Library that Stephen King primarily wrote most of the scripts. He added, "We did not aim for a remake, we wanted to add a lot and to Americanize it, and as the series progresses you will see that we have added many characters and situations that are not in the Danish original." Dooling speculated that Stephen King would also be a writer for Season 2, but alas, despite having the master of horror involved, a second season never happened.

Why Didn't 'Kingdom Hospital' Succeed?

Despite having known actors such as Andrew McCarthy, Bruce Davison, Diane Ladd, and Ed Begley Jr., Kingdom Hospital was canceled after one season due to its low ratings, and it never returned. Something was missing for audiences. Were American viewers expecting a series that was less offbeat, or more scary like King's novels? Or was Kingdom Hospital just weird enough that it was only going to attract a certain viewer? Mainstream viewers simply weren't interested, it appeared.

In 2007, Stephen King wrote an article for Entertainment Weekly, trying to figure out what went wrong with Kingdom Hospital. King thought the series was improving with each episode, but he also realized "we were going down the tubes." To him, it was obvious that the series would work, as it was based on a popular miniseries, it was scary, it was funny, it had Oscar nominees in Davison and Ladd, and, as King wrote, "We had a network (ABC) that was fully behind us, because I had delivered successful miniseries projects to it before and because it was desperate for a hit."

King got his choice of writers and producers, and the budgeting and scheduling went well. ABC was confident, so what went wrong? King put part of the blame on ABC, not because of what they had done to him, but because everything they were putting out wasn't connecting with audiences. Viewership dropped off so steeply each week that King called it "basically the ratings equivalent of the black death."

It didn't matter how promising Kingdom Hospital was if no one was watching. What mostly went wrong is that Kingdom Hospital simply came out at the wrong time on the wrong platform. In 2004, reality TV dominated the airwaves, and only a select few new, innovative shows, like Lost, made it through. If Kingdom Hospital had been put on HBO alongside shows such as Six Feet Under, or if it had come out a decade or more later, where it could be given a chance on a streaming platform, Kingdom Hospital might have been a hit. Instead, it's a small footnote in Stephen King's colossal career.

