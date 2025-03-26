There have been movies based on Stephen King stories for about as long as there have been published Stephen King stories, since his first novel, Carrie, was published in 1974, and the movie adaptation came out just two years later. Some adaptations have been classics (Carrie included), but not all King’s novels and novellas translate well (his epics, like The Stand and the books in The Dark Tower series, work better on the page).

While there’s no shortage of Stephen King movies, there are also a few films out there not based on his work that have the kind of vibe found in some of his stories. The following films are all reminiscent of one or more conventions found in King’s vast bibliography, carrying similar horror, comparable stylistic touches, or the same sort of suspense found in many of the author’s works.

1 'The Fury' (1978)

Directed by Brian De Palma