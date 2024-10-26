Stephen King adaptations have become foundational to horror. Some of the genre's most iconic and terrifying characters originated from the author’s works, including Pennywise, Annie Wilkes and Jack Torrance. However, one of King’s scariest antagonists still needs a proper adaptation - The Man in the Black Suit. Although a short film version of the short story exists, The Man in the Black Suit deserves a full length adaptation. The story not only creates one of the most chilling character visuals of King’s career, the physical manifestation of the Devil, it also deals with themes of religion, grief and family all in 30 pages.

What is ‘The Man in the Black Suit’ About?

The Man in the Black Suit centers around Gary, and is framed as a recollection of an encounter with the devil from his childhood. The short story is told from the perspective of a journal Gary is writing in his old age in the hopes that someone will find the diary one day, but his experience was so harrowing he hasn’t been able to ever tell anyone about it. Through the opening, we learn that Gary’s brother Dan died after being stung by a bee and his family is still grieving this loss, echoing the family set-up of Gordie LaChance in Stand By Me (adapted from the King short story The Body). Gary is heading out fishing, being warned by his parents not to go too far, and the whole encounter takes place in broad daylight.

The Man in the Black Suit has this constant feeling of existential, internal dread, with King managing to create a physical manifestation of this inner terror. When the Devil first appears, he is sinister yet presentable, but slowly adapts himself to evoke the most fear out of Gary. Religious horror, particularly the Devil, has been a huge theme in horror recently — with Late Night with the Devil, Immaculate and The First Omen — so it is the perfect time for this short story to get a proper adaptation.

‘The Man in the Black Suit’ is more sinister than Pennywise and other versions of the Devil

Creature design is a huge strength of Stephen King's, and the description of The Man in the Black Suit is so visceral and present. As a character, he has elements of recognizable humanity, particularly when he first appears, but slowly unnatural elements begin to surface that are so disturbing and disorientating. The most striking description being the man’s eyes, which are described as “orangey red flames, (not) just the irises, because he had no irises, and no pupils, and certainly no whites”.

He speaks in an extravagant, caricatural way, taunting Gary in a similar way to Pennywise. Particularly when Gary wets himself with fear, the man recites a rhyme, “Opal! Diamond! Sapphire! Jade! I smell Gary’s Lemonade”, which Gary likens to the “sound of a lunatic”. The man has such firm control of the situation, it feels so hopeless for Gary and the nonsensical speech is jolting in its abnormality. The most recent adaptation of It was hugely successful, and Bill Skarsgård’s performance as Pennywise was an integral part of that - The Man in the Black Suit has that same potential. The character is already so distinct and sinister, with unforgettable imagery that you can already clearly visualize. At one point, the man takes a fish and slides it down his throat “like a man in a traveling show swallowing a sword” - he is already terrifying and such imagery on screen would only reinvigorate this fear.

‘The Man in the Black Suit’ explores more than fear

The short story is more than just the encounter itself, dealing with internal turmoil and grief — it is clear the impact of seeing the devil has tainted the whole of Gary’s life. The format of the story means the ending glosses over his intense faith, convincing his mother to go back to church and constantly looking over his shoulder in fear of the devil’s presence. The ubiquitous dread could protrude a whole feature, and explore religious horror outside the church. The Man in the Black Suit does two things that make it perfect for an adaptation; it introduces a quintessential King antagonist, horrifying and unique, and acts as an exploration into the intersection between religion and guilt. There is so much scope that it deserves a proper adaptation.

King revealed in Everything’s Eventual (the collection that features the short story) that The Man in the Black Suit stemmed from a conversation with a friend whose Grandpa believed “he had seen the Devil in the woods”, with King outlining that “some stories cry out to be told in such loud voices that you write them just to shut them up”, and this was one of those stories. A proper adaptation would bring the story to an even wider audience, and if it scared Stephen King, then it could traumatize a generation of movie-goers too.