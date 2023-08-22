The Big Picture Kathy Bates delivers an impressive and Oscar-winning performance as Annie Wilkes in Misery, showcasing her range and ability to gain empathy from the audience while also portraying a villainous character.

Beyond being the undisputed King of Horror, Stephen King also reigns as one of the authors with the most book-to-movie adaptations. From faithful classics like Carrie and The Shining to newer revisions like The Boogeyman and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, imaginings of King’s works have garnered immense praise and numerous Academy Award nominations. Only a single movie, however, has actually secured one of the coveted golden trophies. While bloody prom queens and killer clowns would surely be contenders to snag an acting Oscar (who are famously generous to the bloody and the scary!!), the lone winner among the legions of horrific characters is Kathy Bates’ performance as Annie Wilkes, a modest nurse turned vicious madwoman in the 1990 psychological thriller, Misery.

What Is 'Misery' About?

In Misery, successful author Paul Sheldon (played by late veteran actor James Caan) is tired of his career in romance novels and decides to kill off his titular heroine, Misery Chastain, and move on to new genres. Paul is excited about this new career move, but while driving through remote Colorado in a snowstorm, he gets in a brutal car wreck and lies bloody on the side of the road until a mysterious hero miraculously saves him — or so it seems.

Paul wakes up in the isolated cabin of Annie Wilkes, a soft-spoken, cardigan-wearing nurse who claims to be Paul’s biggest fan. When we first meet Annie, she appears to be a gentle and well-meaning woman, just wanting to help Paul heal while they wait for the roads to clear and the phone lines to go back up. Relaxing music underscores the scenes as Annie gently tends to Paul’s needs and gushes over his work, but as she cobbles together Paul’s paralyzed legs and delicately runs a straight razor down his throat, there’s a sense of unease as it’s evident that Annie is in charge and holds Paul’s life in her hands.

We progressively get the sense that there is more madness to Annie than meets the eye when she has a meltdown over the use of profanity in Paul’s new manuscript, and Paul begins to fear her as well. We also learn that the villainous Annie is totally capable of taking Paul to a hospital, but is rather choosing to hold him captive. She gets increasingly upset and threatening, but when Annie learns that Paul has killed off Misery in his latest installment, she totally loses it. Bates shows off her acting chops in Annie’s biggest flip-out to date, screaming and breaking a chair against the wall over Paul’s head, and managing to make the bizarre nickname “dirty birdy” sound bone-chilling rather than laughable. Throughout the movie, Annie continues to exert her power over Paul psychologically as well as physically, forcing him to burn his own manuscript rather than just burning it herself, and then forcing him to write her a whole new Misery book.

Kathy Bates’ Oscar-Winning Performance Shows Off Her Impressive Range

While Annie’s actions are despicable, she’s also made so much more interesting because of her moral ambiguity. Bates manages to gain sympathy from the audience by harnessing her doe eyes and sweet voice, and her unexpected freakouts highlight her isolation and insecurities. You start to feel sorry for Annie, and we can find small moments in which to empathize with the ruthless recluse who is obviously desperate to hold onto her new companion. However, later in the movie, we find out that during her nursing days, Annie moonlighted as a baby murderer, and all of that hard-earned sympathy shatters along with Paul’s soon-to-be sledgehammered ankles.

Bates’ performance only gets more impressive the more unhinged Annie gets, with the tension between author and admirer finally coming to a head in an epic battle at the end of the movie. As Paul and Annie engage in a violent brawl, Annie screams bloody murder and attacks her prey with an animosity that is as impressive as it is totally terrifying. Finally, just when you think that Annie’s conked herself to death on a typewriter, she lunges back at Paul until he delivers the final blow straight to the forehead with an iron pig.

Underrated powerhouse director Rob Reiner uses his filmmaking skills to further enhance Bates’ stunning performance, framing Annie in low-angle shots that paint her as a constant threat looming over Paul, and by extension, the audience. Much of the movie is also shot from Paul’s POV, with Annie staring and screaming in our direction, harsh shadows framing her frightening face. As squealy, scary music plays during Annie’s intense moments, all of these effects work together to make Bates’ work shine even more.

Anjelica Huston and Bette Midler Turned Down the Role of Annie in ‘Misery’

Although horror movies seldom win Oscars, Bates’ performance as Annie Wilkes earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. While she was up against Hollywood hard-hitters like Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, and Joanne Woodward, the up-and-comer took home the statuette. Bates also beat out Anjelica Huston, who, ironically, was approached for the role of Annie but turned it down. Bette Midler also refused the now-iconic part and has since confessed to The New York Times that it was “stupid to say no.”

While Huston and Midler would have undeniably brought their own impressive interpretations to the role, Bates managed to make Annie compassionate, vengeful, pitiful, and horrifying all in one scene, and her Oscar further proved that she was the only real choice for the part. Bates even went on to star in another Stephen King adaptation five years later as the titular character in Dolores Claiborne. Stephen King’s stories may have given us some of the best horror movies of the last 50 years, but Misery stands as the sole movie to secure one of the greatest achievements in the film world. While earning an Academy Award is far from the only measure of cinematic excellence, it’s wildly impressive that Bates earned a Best Actress Award for her performance as Annie Wilkes, and nobody can deny that it was a well-deserved honor.