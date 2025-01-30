There aren’t as many Stephen King film adaptations as there are Stephen King novels and novellas, but there’s still a ton. His stories tend to have a kind of appeal that can translate well into the format of a film, even though there are inevitable differences between the source material and later movie adaptations (see It, for example, with the latest duology being far more linear – and therefore arguably not as engaging – as the novel). Further, King’s great at writing memorable characters, be they villains, heroes, or somewhere in between morally speaking. And great characters necessarily need great actors to do them justice when it comes to movies.

The following performances aren’t automatically the best found in any Stephen King movie adaptation to date, but they are the ones that scored their actors Oscar nominations (with one even winning). Naturally, some are from horror movies, and it’s always worth celebrating when films from that genre get officially recognized in some capacity by the Academy Awards. Those Oscar-nominated performances from Stephen King movies are ranked below… and that’s something that’s easier said than done, considering all these performances are great, thereby ensuring that picking the “worst” feels difficult.

5 Piper Laurie as Margaret White

'Carrie' (1976)

Piper Laurie is well known for starring in The Hustler and, a little later in her career, in Twin Peaks, but between those two came Carrie, which is understandably also among the best-known things she ever starred in. She plays the overbearing and abusive mother of the titular/main character in Carrie, a highly religious woman named Margaret White who is just as much of a problem for Carrie as the bullies are at her school. Margaret and those school kids both churn up a perfect storm, leading to Carrie eventually exploding, and… well, you probably know the rest.

Laurie’s performance here is interesting, because she arguably makes Margaret even more over-the-top and monstrous than she was in the book… and Margaret was already pretty terrible to Carrie in the novel. Maybe this removes some nuance, but at the same time, it works for this adaptation, because so much of it is streamlined and direct (despite Carrie being a short novel, a good deal of it – namely, the post-prom stuff in the climax – is cut from the film). Piper Laurie is great here as an especially terrible take on an already effective villain, and though it’s a bombastic and almost ridiculous performance, it’s nonetheless a strong one.

4 Morgan Freeman as Ellis Boyd "Red" Redding

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

One of those rare films that you can call one of the best of all time and most people will either agree or see where you're coming from, The Shawshank Redemption is an all-timer in every sense of the word. It’s about survival and holding onto hope inside a harsh maximum security prison, with the main characters being two prisoners who spend a good chunk of their lives locked inside: the idealistic and somewhat mysterious Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), and the older and wearier Ellis Boyd "Red" Redding (Morgan Freeman).

Given it’s probably the very best movie adaptation of a Stephen King story, it’s not surprising to find that The Shawshank Redemption also did well when it came to Oscar nominations. Though Robbins didn’t score a nomination, Freeman thankfully did, his third of five overall (he eventually won for Million Dollar Baby 10 years later). Remaking The Shawshank Redemption would be wild for many reasons, one of them being the fact that Morgan Freeman made the role of Red his own, and it’s unlikely many actors would want to try topping – or even just equaling – such an iconic performance.

3 Sissy Spacek as Carrie White

'Carrie' (1976)

Naturally, Carrie is all about Carrie White, who’s the central character and one who occupies an interesting space narratively/morally. Carrie isn't necessarily an active hero, but neither is she a villain. She’s a tragic figure who ends up wreaking havoc and destruction because of the powers she has, and because they're unleashed when she’s pushed over the edge. Her story is one about the difficulties of growing up, dealing with bullies, and enduring abuse at home, with telekinetic powers thrown in for good measure (they help when there’s a need for a big climax, after all).

Sissy Spacek was a big part of why Carrie worked as well as it did, embodying the central character well, even though she physically looked quite different to how Carrie was described in the original book. Spacek helps make Carrie sympathetic, endearing, and, in the end, rather frightening, throwing herself into the role wholeheartedly and ensuring such a simple story ends up all the more powerful by the end as a result. To date, Carrie is the only Stephen King adaptation that’s received more than one acting nomination from the Oscars, and both actresses – Laurie and Spacek – more than deserved it.

2 Michael Clarke Duncan as John Coffey

'The Green Mile' (1999)

Speaking of characters who are tragic and who might well break your heart, John Coffey is one of the key characters of The Green Mile. Like Carrie White, he’s a frequently persecuted individual who has great and mysterious powers, though here, they're of a less destructive nature than Carrie’s. Coffey is someone who can heal through performing strange miracles, but he’s also on death row, meaning that if he is executed, his death could well be detrimental to humanity. The stakes are high and the runtime is long, but the setting of the film – most of it taking place inside one part of a prison – is confined.

So, it’s a somewhat strange movie, but it works surprisingly well in the end, owing to Frank Darabont’s keen direction (he was also behind The Shawshank Redemption), and the performances by most of the cast members, especially Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan. Duncan was perfectly utilized here more so than in any other role he had during his acting career, and he excels. John Coffey is an unusual character who so much of the film’s emotional impact depends upon, and Duncan more than succeeded, embodying the role in a way that makes it difficult not to picture him when reading the source material, should you read the 1996 serial novel of the same name after watching the 1999 film adaptation.

1 Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes

