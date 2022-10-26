Unsurprisingly, one of America's best authors has some amazing film adaptations.

As Halloween draws near, it makes sense to celebrate the great works of horror legend Stephen King. The decorated author has written over 70 novels, which have served as the basis for over 40 films. Most are horror and thriller movies, though he occasionally ventures into other genres, too.

There are many fantastic King adaptations, including four that are among the Top 250 highest-rated films of all time. These films are extensively cataloged on IMDb, and certain films emerge as the best.

'Secret Window' (2004) — 6.5/10

Secret Window is a 2004 film based on a story from King’s collection of novellas known as Four Past Midnight. The plot centers on a successful writer recovering from a painful divorce when he is stalked at his remote lake house by a man who accuses him of plagiarism.

The twisty narrative proved divisive with critics, but the lead performances from Johnny Depp and a creepy John Turturro elevated the film.

'Gerald’s Game' (2017) — 6.5/10

Based on King’s 1992 novel, Gerald’s Game is a Netflix Original thriller directed by Mike Flanagan. The story revolves around a woman whose husband dies while she is handcuffed to the bed.

That basic premise is only a taste of what is to come in a suspenseful thriller that leaves the audience questioning what is real. Praise centered on Carla Gugino’s lead performance, Flanagan’s superb direction, and the film’s nuanced portrait of trauma and abuse.

'Pet Sematary' (1989) — 6.5/10

1989’s Pet Sematary is a supernatural horror film and the first adaptation of King's 1983 novel. Directed by Mary Lambert, the film follows a family that moves into a suburban house next to a cemetery with mysterious powers.

The less said about the story, the better, since the film thrives on its shocking twists and unpredictable narrative. There was also a sequel and a 2019 remake, but the original remains the best in the franchise.

'The Running Man' (1987) — 6.6/10

The Running Man is a 1987 dystopian action film about a TV show where convicted criminals are given a chance to escape their sentence by outrunning professional killers. Directed by Paul Michael Glaser and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the film is loosely based on King's 1982 novel of the same name.

Unlike most King adaptations, which are bleak and unsettling, this one is pure cheesy ‘80s fun. It delivers for fans of campy sci-fi action flicks and interweaves thought-provoking socio-political commentary.

'Apt Pupil' (1998) — 6.7/10

Apt Pupil is a 1998 psychological thriller based on the 1982 novella. It tells the story of a high school student who discovers his neighbor is a Nazi war criminal hiding in America. Fascinated with Nazism, the student blackmails him into sharing disturbing stories from the Nazi concentration camp, setting off a game of cat and mouse.

The film received mixed reviews and was largely viewed as inferior to its source material. However, it’s still a suspenseful thriller boasted by two stellar performances from Ian McKellan and Brad Renfro.

'Christine' (1983) — 6.7/10

Christine is a 1983 supernatural horror film directed by the legendary John Carpenter. In it, a geeky student becomes obsessed with his new car, but his friends become suspicious when vehicular murders start occurring all over down.

Despite the silly premise of a killer car with a mind of its own, the film is genuinely suspenseful, becoming a cult classic due to its killer soundtrack, mind-bending special effects, and masterful direction.

'Creepshow' (1982) — 6.8/10

The 1982 horror-comedy anthology film Creepshow was King’s screenwriting debut. Directed by George Romero, the film consists of five short stories, two of which were adapted from King's short stories.

Probably the unique film out of Stephen King's movies, Creepshow oozes with style, which cultivated a passionate fanbase and spawned an ongoing franchise.

'1408' (2007) — 6.8/10

1408 is a 2007 psychological horror film based on King's 1999 short story. The film follows Mike Enslin, an author and paranormal skeptic who investigates allegedly haunted houses. However, his skepticism is challenged when he rents room 1408 at the Dolphin Hotel.

Gripping from start to finish and elevated by fantastic performances from John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson, 1408 remains one of Kings’ most effective horrors.

'It' (1990) — 6.8/10

In 1990, ABC released a two-part miniseries adaption of It, one of King’s most iconic psychological horror novels. The story revolves around a group of outcast kids that vow to kill a predatory monster that can transform itself into its prey's worst fears, usually in the form of a clown called Pennywise.

Like the novel, the miniseries takes place over two different time periods, 1960, when the protagonists are children, and 1990 when they return as adults. Though the 2017 remake was arguably better and certainly scarier, this adaptation is still effective thanks to its dark humor, likable protagonists, and Tim Curry’s electric performance as Pennywise.

'The Mist' (2007) — 7.1/10

The Mist is a 2007 sci-fi/horror film based on the 1980 novella, in which a storm unleashes a horde of bloodthirsty monsters on a small town.

This is the most morbid King adaptation, taking what was already a bleak story and adding an infamously dark ending that was divisive but unforgettable.

'The Dead Zone' (1983) — 7.2/10

Visionary director David Cronenberg's 1983 film The Dead Zone stars Christopher Walken as a man who wakes from a coma to discover he has a psychic ability.

This film blends King’s supernatural elements into a dramatic story of sacrifice and purpose: they are elevated by Walken’s performance and Cronenberg’s direction.

'Doctor Sleep' (2019) — 7.3/10

The long-awaited sequel to The Shining (1980) finally arrived in 2019 and did not disappoint. Another entry from Flanagan, Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Dan Torrance who must protect a young girl with similar psychic powers from a cult that preys on children to remain immortal.

The film was largely faithful to its source material and won over fans of both the novel and film, as it currently holds an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

'It' (2017) — 7.3/10

A second adaptation of It was released in 2017, starring Bill Skarsgaard in a career-defining role as Pennywise/It. The 2017 movie primarily covered the book's first half, while a sequel in 2019 adapted the latter half.

The 2017 film eclipsed the 1990 miniseries by blending its endearing coming-of-age story with far superior scares.

'Dolores Claiborne' (1995) — 7.4/10

The 1992 novel Dolores Claiborne was adapted for the screen in 1995. The story focuses on the strained relationship between a mother and her daughter after the mother is accused of murdering an elderly woman.

The film is an emotional gut punch that delivers thrills in equal measure. Above all, it thrives on its performances, as Jennifer Jason Leigh, John C. Rielly, Christopher Plummer, and Kathy Bates are all terrific.

'Carrie' (1976) — 7.4/10

Carrie is a 1976 supernatural horror film directed by Brian De Palma, adapted from King's first published novel. The film stars Sissy Spacek as Carrie White, a shy 16-year-old with telekinetic powers who is bullied at school and sheltered by her domineering, religious mother.

A modern comparison can be found in 2019’s Joker; Carrie makes audiences sympathize with its protagonist before turning them into a murderous villain. It’s a slow-burn horror classic with an iconic ending.

'Misery' (1990) — 7.8/10

Directed by Rob Reiner, Misery is a 1990 psychological horror film. It stars James Caan as a famous author rescued from a car crash by a superfan of his novels, but he soon realizes that his caretaker is unstable.

Misery is a tense, 90-minute thriller featuring one of cinema’s most iconic villains. The legendary performance from Kathy Bates earned her an Oscar and was critical for delivering one of the more unsettling adaptations of King's work.

'Stand By Me' (1986) — 8.1/10

Before Misery, Reiner adapted King’s short story The Body to make the 1986 coming-of-age classic Stand By Me. This drama movie proved King’s versatility, showing that he could go beyond the horror genre: two of his greatest adaptations have very little to do with horror.

Stand By Me tells the story of childhood friends who journey to find a missing boy's corpse. Despite its creepy premise, the movie is an affectionate story about childhood friendships and the loss of innocence that is charming and poignant. Most notably, Wil Wheaton and River Phoenix deliver phenomenal performances.

'The Shining' (1980) — 8.4

In his lone exploit into horror, the legendary Stanley Kubrick directed The Shining, a movie that is frequently regarded among the best of the genre. The film focuses on a family that heads to an isolated hotel for the winter, where a sinister presence turns the father into a violent maniac while his psychic son sees horrific visions from the past and future.

Though King was disappointed with the liberties Kubrick took with his story, the film won over audiences, and many regard it as better than the novel. Everything from the score to the set design to the cinematography is top-notch. Making it an all-time classic is Jack Nicholson’s performance as a man that lets his inner demons loose.

'The Green Mile' (1999) — 8.6/10

Based on the 1996 novel, Frank Darabont’s The Green Mile details the lives of Death Row prison guards who are deeply affected by their newest inmate, an enormous but child-like man with a supernatural gift, accused of murdering two children.

Although it features King’s trademark supernatural elements, The Green Mile is not a horror movie but stands as one of the most emotional dramas ever made, ranked as one of the top thirty films of all time on IMDB.

'Shawshank Redemption' (1994) — 9.3/10

Based on one of King’s lesser-known novellas, The Shawshank Redemption was Darabont’s first King adaptation and remains his best. The story focuses on two imprisoned men who bond over several decades in prison, finding redemption through acts of common decency.

Not only is this King’s highest-rated film, but it’s also actually the highest-rated movie on IMDb. It’s a beautifully shot, perfectly acted, and immaculately directed masterpiece that is gripping, heart-breaking, thought-provoking, and cathartic in equal measure.

